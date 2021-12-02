ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Dollar has the interest rate edge to rule for now, say FX analysts polled by Reuters

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Reuters) – Interest rate differentials will dominate sentiment in forex markets over the next three months, a Reuters poll of FX analysts found, placing the U.S. dollar in a unique position to extend its outperformance against its peers. The dollar index, up nearly 7% for the year and...

kelo.com

kitco.com

Renewed gold weakness has central banks and miners buying

The gold price is gaining bearish momentum as recently re-appointed Fed Chairman Jerome Powell turned from a fiscal dove, to a hawk during testimony in Congress this week. And with concerns easing on Thursday about the risk posed by the newly discovered Omicron variant to the global economic recovery, gold selling pressure has increased.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Sterling edges lower as dollar strengthens, eyes on BoE

(Reuters) - Sterling edged lower on Friday as the potential for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes strengthened the dollar overnight, although pandemic uncertainties continued to weigh on the broader forex market. The dollar leapt against its more risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand counterparts ahead of crucial U.S. jobs data...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures edge lower ahead of payrolls report

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Friday with investors awaiting November payrolls data at the end of a volatile week marked by fears about the Omicron coronavirus variant slowing an economic recovery.
STOCKS
go955.com

Bank of Canada Q3 2022 rate hike expected, Q2 rise possible: Reuters poll

BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will raise interest rates by the end of the third quarter next year, according to nearly all economists polled by Reuters, with a growing minority expecting a first hike as early as end-June. Those expectations, based on the view inflation is less transitory...
BUSINESS
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar: "We Turn Neutral on CAD" says Credit Suisse

Foreign exchange strategists at Credit Suisse have dropped their bullish stance on the Canadian Dollar, citing "immediate risks" associated with oil price uncertainty and a looming review of Bank of Canada policy. Since mid-November the Canadian Dollar has lost ground to the Pound, Euro, Dollar and Yen as it cedes...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

US Dollar, EUR/GBP Price Action Setup Ahead of NFP

NFP Likely to Reinforce Fed Signal to Announce Faster Taper. USD: As the Fed look set to speed up QE tapering at the upcoming meeting with Fed Officials echoing Chair Powell’s comments, today’s NFP may not necessarily move the needle for near term policy action. But instead, reinforce the consensus view of the committee to go ahead with a faster taper. In turn, I would expect a more muted reaction for the USD, unless the data shows a notable deviation from expectations. Elsewhere, concerns over Omicron continue to hold investors back from piling back into risk assets and will likely remain the case until scientific data over vaccine efficacy is released, which can be expected in the next week or two. Therefore, market sensitivity to omicron headlines will remain. Taking a look at the chart, USD downside has been curbed by the short-term moving average (20D) and thus a close below 95.75 and 95.50 would be a concern for USD bulls. However, in light of a hawkish Fed, I see the USD remaining supported with another push towards 95.65.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin confined to familiar range as stocks rise ahead of payrolls data

Bitcoin continues to trade in a familiar range as traditional markets exhibit improved risk appetite, with investors eyeing the release of the U.S. monthly employment report. The top cryptocurrency was trading near $57,000 at press time, extending a three-day-long consolidation in the range of $55,800 to $59,300. European stocks traded...
STOCKS
poundsterlinglive.com

Canadian Dollar Turns Screws On GBP/CAD after Christmas Comes Early for BoC

The Pound to Canadian Dollar rate came apart at the seams on Friday after Statistics Canada unveiled a blowout November jobs report in what amounts to an early Christmas gift for the Bank of Canada (BoC). Canada’s unemployment rate returned to the pre-pandemic level of 6% in November after the...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Weekly Focus – Omicron and a Hawkish Fed Challenge Markets

Volatility picked up in markets this week as the Fed’s Jerome Powell took a hawkish twist and the new Covid variant Omicron added new uncertainty to the growth as well as inflation outlook. The stock market VIX volatility ‘fear gauge’ increased to the highest level in 10 months and German 10-year yields dropped to -0.35%, the lowest level in two months. EUR/USD bounced higher to above 1.13 despite hawkish Fed comments but it probably reflects a temporary correction as investors are quite long the USD. The common factor in markets also seem to be a squaring of positions heading into year-end to protect positions in the midst of rising uncertainty. Oil prices has dropped sharply to just below USD70 per barrel on concerns over less travelling over the winter amid new covid waves and restrictions. It’s a drop of more than USD15 per barrel in a little more than a month.
BUSINESS
101 WIXX

Global equity funds see biggest outflow in over seven months – Lipper

(Reuters) – Global equity funds faced massive outflows in the week ended Dec. 1 on worries about the economic impact from the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, while the U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt on unwinding its stimulus support also added to investor concerns. Investors sold global equity funds...
STOCKS
CNBC

Treasury yields fall after disappointing jobs report

Treasury yields dipped on Friday as investors digested a disappointing November jobs report. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded down 9 basis points at 1.358% at around 4:00 p.m. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was 7 basis points lower at 1.69%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Wall Street tipped to open modestly firmer after U.S. payrolls miss

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures moved higher and bond yields slipped on Friday, though moves were modest as an underwhelming U.S. monthly jobs print did not shake conviction that the Federal Reserve would proceed with a faster stimulus unwind. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month,...
STOCKS
WDEZ 101.9 FM

EM flows tumble in November from year-ago record – IIF

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Portfolio flows to emerging markets slowed by $100 billion last month from a year earlier and decelerated from October, hit by increased bets on tighter U.S. monetary policy and by weaker EM currencies, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said. Non-resident flows to emerging markets landed...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD plunges to new YTD lows around 0.7005, bears target 0.7000

The AUD/USD declines sharply amid a not-so-bad US Nonfarm Payrolls report. Downbear market sentiment hurts the prospect of risk-sensitive currencies in the FX market, the AUD weakens. In the weekly chart, the AUD/USD broke under the 100 and the 200-week SMA’s, AUD bears eye 0.6776. During the New York session,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields choppy after U.S. jobs report as Omicron looms

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Global stock markets faltered on Friday, while benchmark bond yields gave up earlier gains after data showed U.S. job growth slowed considerably in November and markets stayed volatile as investors assess implications from the new Omicron coronavirus variant. After opening higher, Wall Street's main...
STOCKS
Reuters

European shares end bumpy week with losses

Dec 3 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Friday, hitting session lows after a downturn in U.S. stocks on a tech slide and fears around the Omicron coronavirus variant hitting economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) erased morning gains to close down 0.6% after swinging between losses and gains...
STOCKS

