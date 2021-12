(Reuters) - U.S. bond funds witnessed a surge in outflows in the week to Dec. 1 on rising prospects that the U.S. Federal Reserve will ramp up the pace of unwinding its bond purchases and will lift rates as soon as mid-2022. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold U.S. bond funds worth a net $2.16 billion, compared with their net selling of $245 million in the previous week.

MARKETS ・ 20 HOURS AGO