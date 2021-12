As sport and politics are on a seemingly unending collision course, league and governing bodies face a binary choice: do the right thing or do business as usual. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) chose the far more fricative option last week, announcing that they were pulling their business out of China in response to ongoing concerns about the welfare of one of their own, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. In early November, Peng Shuai disappeared from the public spotlight after accusing China’s former Vice-Premier of sexual abuse. WTA President Steve Simon immediately threatened to pull his organization out of China, including the massive season-ending WTA Finals. Last week, the WTA and Simon backed up their threat, announcing that all play in China was immediately suspended.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO