Mental Health

Coping with Caregiver Stress

By Sean Leary
quadcities.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's always a touchy subject, bringing up the topics about parents growing older, needing more help, and what to do regarding that. In today's episode of Living Well, Rhonda Halterman, owner and CEO... When moving parents...

www.quadcities.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

New caregiver class focuses on the caregiver

There can be a lot of feelings of guilt and sadness associated with caring for an ailing loved one. A new, virtual class focuses on providing caregivers the tools they need to tend to their well-being. It’s the small things Diane Moore finds herself apprecating. What You Need To Know.
MENTAL HEALTH
uconn.edu

Grateful to be My Mother’s Caregiver

Caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia takes on special meaning during the month of November. November is not only National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, but National Family Caregivers Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
psychologytoday.com

Coping with the Loss of a Friendship

Friendship breakups can feel as painful as the loss of love relationships. When we can accept that everyone has different expectations and needs for friendship, we cope better. Cultivating a non-judging attitude toward yourself and others can help you recover. A client, whom I'll call Sarah, felt devastated over the...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pdjnews.com

Caregiver stress and burnout Why its important to take care of yourself

The demands of caregiving can be exhausting and overwhelming. Whether you are a caregiver of a family member or a senior raising children there are some steps that you can take to rein in the stress and regain a sense of balance, joy, and hope in your life. While caring for a loved one can be very rewarding, it also involves many stressors. And since caregiving is often a long-term challenge,…
MENTAL HEALTH
indiana105.com

Alzheimer’s Association Hosting Special Program in NW Indiana on Caregiver Stress During Holiday Season

The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is teaming up with Northwest Indiana Community Action and St. Agnes Adult Day Center to host a special program for dementia caregivers experiencing additional stress due to the holiday season. The program will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021. from 9 – 11 a.m. CT at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.
INDIANA STATE
WVNews

The necessity and contribution of caregivers

From the warmth and security of pre-birth to the isolation of old age or poor health and physical helplessness, we are dependent upon caregivers. All through the advancing stages of our existence, we are assisted and nurtured by this varied and important group of loving and dedicated individuals. More than likely, at some time in our lives, we will necessarily or voluntarily perform the like duties of caregiver.
HEALTH
Fox17

Pandemic stress, work stress, now holiday stress; Here are some ways to cope

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Managing stress around the holidays can be challenging enough, and when you add work-related issues, including staffing shortages, childcare concerns, and a pandemic, it can feel exhausting. Psychologist Dr. Rose Moten said some clients are even reporting feeling "triggered" in situations that normally wouldn't be an issue.
DETROIT, MI
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Awesome Team is a new children's book series that helps kids cope with anxiety and stress

Anna Svetchnikov is a Licensed Family Therapist and Author who has a new children's book series titled "Awesome Team". She says the book series can help parents teach their little ones coping skills, while simultaneously provide them with therapeutic activities, which can help them to strengthen their behavioral and mental health and do so in a super fun and awesome way.
KIDS
Next Avenue

Caregiving Champions

There are so many 'caregiving champions' who demonstrate compassion, grit and perseverance. We honor three of them: Pauline Boss, Dr. Jessica Zitter and Mary Daniel. The last 20 months or so have shined a bright spotlight on the struggles endured by both family caregivers and paid caregivers throughout the pandemic. Last year, nursing homes restricted access to family members, who often support paid caregivers by helping with activities of daily living, like dressing and eating. Sadly, many residents endured countless weeks and months of isolation and loneliness that resulted in a decline in health and even death.
HEALTH
Sun-Journal

Coping with holiday and pandemic grief

When I write about the holiday season in America, always running in the back of my mind is the thought that the holiday season is both easy and hard. It’s magical, and it’s tragic. It’s necessary and superfluous. Some years, perhaps as do you, I struggle to get through. And yet, in other years, I am full of excited anticipation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Oakland County Moms

Helping Kids Cope With Tragedy

Helping Kids Cope With Tragedy – Several Oakland County school districts have released a response to the tragic shooting at Oxford High School in the way of a helpful article to help kids cope with tragedy. The article is written by school psychologist Dr. Charles Fay of The Love and Logic Institute.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thegazette.com

Family caregivers deserve our thanks

November is National Family Caregivers Month, a time to recognize the essential role played by 53 million Americans who serve as family caregivers — nearly 80 percent of whom look after care receivers who are 50 years of age or older. At any hour of any day in America, family...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
theprospectordaily.com

CAPS helps students cope with stress as semester ends

Graduation and finals are around the corner and students are once again dealing with stress as the semester comes to an end. Graduation can be very stressful — preparations for the graduation party, inviting family and friends and especially the questions that many future graduates as themselves. What will I do after graduating? Should I continue with my master’s or doctorate? What would happen if I cannot find a job? All of these are worrying stress factors for students, but keep in mind that you are not alone.
MENTAL HEALTH
elpasoheraldpost.com

November is not only for Thanksgiving, but caregiving as well

November is not only for Thanksgiving, but caregiving as well. As we enter Thanksgiving week, millions of us will soon travel to our hometowns, attend a gathering with friends, or host the traditional celebration filled with hugs, stories, and remembering why we are together. And, many of us will fix...
EL PASO, TX
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Support group available for caregivers

Are you caring for someone 60 years of age or older? Are they struggling with the effects of Alzheimer’s, dementia, or Parkinson’s disease? Do you sometimes feel overwhelmed or stressed?. You are not alone. Please join our online support group from 2-3 p.m. every Thursday. If you work all day...
HEALTH
getthegloss.com

How to cope with Christmas overwhelm

Christmas cheer turning into festive fear? Channel the wise words of anxiety expert Chloe Brotheridge for a calmer, happier Christmas. Christmas is considered by many to be the most stressful time of year. However, that needn't be the case for you if you follow these practical tips for a calmer Christmas...
MENTAL HEALTH
Belief.Net

Coping With Grief and Loss

One of the those difficult, but inescapable human experiences we all deal with is loss. Sometimes it’s losing a loved one that has us spiraling into sadness and depression. But it can also be the loss of a dream. How do we get over what feels like gripping physical and emotional pain?
MENTAL HEALTH
The 74

Analysis: How to Help Students Reconnect to Teachers & Peers

Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, survey after survey showed teens in the United States were facing high, rising levels of stress and anxiety. The alarm now rings loudly for us to wake up to their situation. The pandemic has only exacerbated the challenges for youths in America. September polling from EdChoice and Morning Consult shows […]
KIDS

