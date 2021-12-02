Coping with Caregiver Stress

Graduation and finals are around the corner and students are once again dealing with stress as the semester comes to an end. Graduation can be very stressful — preparations for the graduation party, inviting family and friends and especially the questions that many future graduates as themselves. What will I do after graduating? Should I continue with my master’s or doctorate? What would happen if I cannot find a job? All of these are worrying stress factors for students, but keep in mind that you are not alone.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO