Coping with Caregiver Stress

There are so many 'caregiving champions' who demonstrate compassion, grit and perseverance. We honor three of them: Pauline Boss, Dr. Jessica Zitter and Mary Daniel. The last 20 months or so have shined a bright spotlight on the struggles endured by both family caregivers and paid caregivers throughout the pandemic. Last year, nursing homes restricted access to family members, who often support paid caregivers by helping with activities of daily living, like dressing and eating. Sadly, many residents endured countless weeks and months of isolation and loneliness that resulted in a decline in health and even death.
