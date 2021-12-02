ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Find a good read at next senior lecture

vtcng.com
 3 days ago

The next Charlotte Senior Center Wednesday lecture is Dec. 8 for “Wrap Up a Good Read” with...

www.vtcng.com

wabi.tv

Student made book marks offer recommendations for your next read

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Teacher of the Year is partnering with a local book shop to get more kids reading. “One of the things that I try to teach my students all year long is just the power of their voice to influence and impact others,” said Kelsey Stoyanova, who teaches 8th grade language arts in Hampden. Wednesday, the Maine Teacher of the Year was delivering these student made bookmarks to The Briar Patch. She says they represent the wide array of books they’ve read.
HAMPDEN, ME
Mountain Times

Dying for a good read, life stories inspire

By Dom Cioffi I have an odd, longstanding fascination with reading obituaries. I have never consciously thought about doing this, it just happened unexpectedly. I believe my habit of reading the obituaries began with the death of my father, who […] Read More The post Dying for a good read, life stories inspire appeared first on The Mountain Times.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mendocinobeacon.com

Community Library Notes: Good Reads

“The Last Bookshop in London” by Madeline Martin is the story of Grace and Viv who move to London from their small town as WWII begins. They rent a room with Mrs. Weatherford who helps Grace get a job at Primrose Hill Books although Grace has only read Grimm’s Fairy Tales. The store is cluttered and Mr. Evans is not hiring an assistant until Mrs. Weatherford gives him a few words.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Summit Daily News

Next Page Books & Nosh co-hosts virtual reading

Frisco’s Next Page Books & Nosh, in partnership with Random House, will co-host a virtual event to launch Dr. Brené Brown’s “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience.”. According to a news release, Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston, and...
FRISCO, CO
Daily Star

Senior Scene: My guiding principles for a good life

“We have flown the air like birds and swum the sea like fishes, but have yet to learn the simple act of walking the earth like brothers.”. — Martin Luther King Jr. Each morning as you awaken, reflect on your guiding principles and give thanks. For example: I am thankful for Carole. I am thankful for Sam Houston Park where Carole and I were married in the Victorian gazebo.
ONEONTA, NY
Meridian Star

Say "Hello" to your next good book

You'd like an explanation, please. Why something is done or not, why permission is denied, you'd like to hear a simple reason. You've been asking "Why?" since you were two years old but now the older you get, the more urgent is the need to know – although, in the new book "Things We Couldn't Say" by Jay Coles, there could be a dozen "because".
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Boston

Book Club’s next read is ‘Woodrow on the Bench’ by Jenna Blum

Join the virtual author discussion on Dec. 20. For the final book of the year, the Book Club’s December pick is Jenna Blum’s new book, “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog.” It’s the first time we’re delving into a memoir about an animal, in this case an adorable black lab named, as you may have surmised from the title, Woodrow. Lovingly referred to as the “George Clooney of dogs,” the book covers the final six months of the beloved dog’s life, and how Woodrow taught Jenna how to love and be present. Both its subject matter and slender nature — it’s a smaller trim size than a normal book, and just 208 short pages — make it the perfect pick for the holidays.
BELMONT, MA
prescottenews.com

Finding and Making the Good Recognizes Abby Brill, Creative Community Contributor

Photo courtesy: Abby Brill, left, Prescott creative community contributor is recognized by Finding and Making the Good’s Bree Hinkel for her contributions to the community, with flowers from Allan’s Flowers, a donation from Finding and Making the Good and tickets to an Arizona Philharmonic concert. Finding and Making the Good...
PRESCOTT, AZ
Carrie Wynn

Finding A Good Therapist Is Crucial

Therapy is something I am incredibly passionate about. I genuinely believe that it is something most, if not all of us need at one point or another in our lives. Although I am an advocate for therapy, I am also well aware that it can be tough to find someone that is a good fit.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Vidakovich column: For a good holiday read, check out ‘The Stranger in the Lifeboat’

I have read every book that Mitch Albom has written, most of them more than once. Albom is a sports columnist who writes for the Detroit Free Press. He is also one of the panel members on an ESPN talk show called The Sports Reporters. His book “Tuesdays with Morrie,” which chronicles the post-college relationship between Albom and his favorite professor, Morrie Schwartz, is the bestselling memoir of all time.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
newspressnow.com

Seniors enjoy good cheer at Thanksgiving feast in Georgetown

DOVER, Del. (AP) — There was plenty to be thankful for Tuesday at CHEER’s Warren L. & Charles C. Allen Community Center. More than 200 members of senior centers across Sussex County gathered for CHEER’s annual Holiday Feast — its first large-scale indoor gathering for its clientele since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
SOCIETY
uc.edu

Next lecture in The Illustrated Human series to examine the impact of Andreas Vesalius’s “Fabrica” publication

The Henry R. Winkler Center for the History of the Health Professions, University of Cincinnati Libraries and the College of Medicine are hosting a series of lectures and exhibits exploring the Renaissance anatomist and physician Andreas Vesalius (December 1514 – June 1564). Vesalius revolutionized the study and practice of medicine with his careful descriptions and anatomical studies of the human body published in “De humani corporis fabrica libri septem” (“On the Fabric of the Human Body in Seven Books”).
CINCINNATI, OH
WilmingtonBiz

Seniors Find Health, Friends In Fitness

If there’s one word to describe the members of Sandy Sneakers, an exercise group for seniors, it’s “vivacious.” They have the energy of a 30-year-old, the enthusiasm of a 5-year-old and the social life of a 16-year-old – and they attribute it all to Sandy Sneakers and exercise. “Sandy Sneakers...
WILMINGTON, NC

