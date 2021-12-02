Find a good read at next senior lecture

Join the virtual author discussion on Dec. 20. For the final book of the year, the Book Club’s December pick is Jenna Blum’s new book, “Woodrow on the Bench: Life Lessons from a Wise Old Dog.” It’s the first time we’re delving into a memoir about an animal, in this case an adorable black lab named, as you may have surmised from the title, Woodrow. Lovingly referred to as the “George Clooney of dogs,” the book covers the final six months of the beloved dog’s life, and how Woodrow taught Jenna how to love and be present. Both its subject matter and slender nature — it’s a smaller trim size than a normal book, and just 208 short pages — make it the perfect pick for the holidays.

BELMONT, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO