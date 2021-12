Earlier this year, I moved to a new neighborhood across town, and one by one I’ve been trying all the area taco shops. But I’m still trying to identify my new go-to. Everyone in San Diego needs that one, casual, Mexican eatery, close to home, where they can find a reliable answer to every (usually late night) taco or burrito craving. I’m still on the hunt for mine in East County, but I’m pretty sure I found one in Vista.

