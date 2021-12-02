ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Taylor women fall to late rally from No. 21 MVNU

By SCOTT HUNT shunt@chronicle-tribune.com
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

The Taylor women’s basketball team led for more than 34 minutes Wednesday night at Mount Vernon Nazarene, but the...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

‘A comeback for the ages’: Piedmont rallies from 23 down, wins fifth football state title

BIRMINGHAM – Piedmont football coach Steve Smith said his Bulldog players have a deep belief they’re never out of any game, even on the state championship stage. They rallied from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit in the 2019 Class 3A state title game to defeat Mobile Christian. Earlier this season, they rallied from four different 17-point deficits to defeat Class 4A Jacksonville.
PIEDMONT, AL
The Post and Courier

Crowd scuffle ends Jaguars/War Eagles game with 5 seconds left

Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office officers, along with game officials ended the first installment of the Kingstree/C.E. Murray basketball game with less than five seconds left after an incident broke out in the crowd. With the Jaguars holding a six-point lead, fans starting moving towards the exits. Eventually, fans and players...
KINGSTREE, SC
yalebulldogs.com

Late Rally Lifts UVM over Yale

It has become one of the better rivalries in New England, and Yale and Vermont played another tight game Friday in Burlington. The Catamounts, though, scored the final seven points to edge the Bulldogs 61-53 before a big crowd of 2,188 at Patrick Gym. Azar Swain paced Yale with 22...
BURLINGTON, CT
Pantagraph

Watch now: Illinois State women's basketball falls short after rally

IRVINE, Calif. — Despite career-high scoring performances from JuJu Redmond and DeAnna Wilson, the Illinois State women's basketball team was defeated, 65-63, by Sacramento State on Saturday in the Cal-Irvine Thanksgiving Classic. The Hornets (3-3) tossed in 12 3-pointers in 24 attempts. "Sac State shot 50 percent from the three....
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill#Mount Vernon#Cougars#Crossroads League#Tu#Naia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston Herald

Boston College’s late rally falls short in 26-23 loss to Florida State

Boston College’s spirited second-half rally ended with the only turnover of the game. Florida State free safety Akeem Dent intercepted Phil Jurkovec’s desperation fourth-and-nine heave to Zay Flowers with 1:42 remaining to preserve a 26-23 victory before 33,363 on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. BC fell to 6-5 and 2-5...
FLORIDA STATE
Richmond.com

Spiders fade late, fall 73-70 at Drake despite 30 points from Tyler Burton

The University of Richmond led by 8 points with about six minutes left, but Drake rallied for a 73-70 win Saturday afternoon at the Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa. A 3-point attempt by UR’s Jacob Gilyard missed as the buzzer sounded. The Spiders, who were led by a career-high 30 points from junior forward Tyler Burton, fell to 2-2.
RICHMOND, VA
Buffalo State Athletics

Late rally falls short for Bengals in 69-62 loss to Division II D’Youville

BUFFALO, N.Y.— The Buffalo State women's basketball team couldn't complete a fourth quarter comeback, as NCAA Division II D'Youville held off the charging Bengals in a 69-62 decision in the final game of the Betty Abgott Invitational Saturday afternoon. GAME BASICS. FINAL SCORE: D'Youville – 69, Buffalo State – 62,...
BUFFALO, NY
kciiradio.com

Raven Rally Falls Short in Opener

The Hillcrest Academy Raven girls basketball team started their new season Friday night when they welcomed Tri-County to Dwight Gingerich Court at Hillcrest Union. The Trojans were unruly guests during their time in Kalona, taking a 37-31 win. Tri-County opened the scoring with a three pointer in the game’s first few minutes, only to see the Ravens respond with a 10-2 run, including seven straight points to take a 10-5 lead midway through the first frame. From there, the Raven offense went in the freezer, going the next 18 minutes of game action without a field goal. Tri-County took advantage, closing the first on a 6-0 run to take an 11-10 lead into the second. In the next frame the Trojans outscored Hillcrest 8-3 to hold a 19-13 advantage at the break. Out of the half, the run continued for Tri-County as they posted the first 10 points of the third quarter before Raven senior Esther Hughes broke the field goal drought with a half court buzzer beater just before the fourth. Her three point goal stopped the Trojan run at 26-3, but the score stood at 29-16 going to the fourth.
KALONA, IA
Crimson White Online

Women’s basketball falls late to Duke in Maggie Dixon Classic

Following a 32-point victory over Southern Miss on Wednesday, the Alabama women’s basketball team lost 74-71 to the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday. The teams faced off in the Maggie Dixon Classic at Texas Christian University. Alabama guard Megan Abrams led the Crimson Tide with a career-high 27 points on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
mynews13.com

Orlando Magic's late rally falls short in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Orlando Magic 117-108 on Saturday night to open a two-game set. The teams will meet again Monday night in Milwaukee. Orlando's rallied to within six points in the fourth quarter, propelled by...
NBA
95.5 FM WIFC

Badger Women Fall To Panthers

MILWAUKEE, WI (WSAU) — The UW-Milwaukee Panther womens basketball team topped Wisconsin 79-67 on Wednesday night at the Klotsche Center. Megan Walstead led the Panthers with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. The P anthers shot 57.6 % in the win. The Badgers went cold in the second half...
MILWAUKEE, WI
neworleanssun.com

Wizards rally from 14 down late to stun Heat

Spencer Dinwiddie and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope combined for all 15 points during a decisive, 15-2 run as the Washington Wizards rallied to down the Miami Heat 103-100 Saturday in Washington, D.C. The Wizards trailed by as many as 16 points in the third quarter, struggling with shooting woes and turnovers. Washington...
NBA
Hastings Tribune

Warriors late rally comes up short

The Midland women’s basketball made a late rally, but came up short in knocking off Northwestern Tuesday night, losing 75-65. The Warriors’ record drops to 4-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play. With 4:39 left in the third, Midland faced a 25-point hole to dig out of, trailing 49-24. By...
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy