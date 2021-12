ST. PAUL, Minn. – The arrival of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in California could just be the sign of things to come for Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Director Jan Malcolm says it is looking more and more like COVID-19 is not a virus that can be eradicated but, like the flu, will become an endemic medical problem that will hopefully become easier to manage. Malcolm says U.S. health officials don’t yet know how great a danger the omicron variant poses or how effective existing vaccines are at treating it and those questions could take several more weeks to answer.

