Panthers pressure leads to bounce-back win over Southwood

TROY, NY — RPI’s play Friday night against Long Island University was certainly night and day from their play in last weekend’s road trip to play Cornell and Colgate. “I don’t think anything other than ultimate preparation when we got embarrassed last week can help us. Everyday was important, every moment, every conversation was important to come back strong,” said RPI Head Coach Dave Smith. “LIU has played a lot of high level games very closely. The bounce back is fine to talk about but it is better afterwards when you can say we bounced back, and we did the entire game. Now the next challenge is in front of us, moving forward.”

TROY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO