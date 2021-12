Coral Moons pay homage to the past with their latest album, Fieldcrest. Coral Moons’ new album Fieldcrest is a curation spanning many different emotions. It acts as an extension of their first EP, Quarter Life Crisis, featuring slow, emotional songs dripping with nostalgia and upbeat, playful songs that are easy to sing along with. Both releases look at the theme of age and aging, according to lead singer Carly Kraft, with Fieldcrest looking back on her earlier years and growing older. “It’s almost a eulogy to my old self, loves, and overall life,” says Kraft. This album is the retro-rock band’s first since their formation in 2018.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO