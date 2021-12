Communities across Vermont are wrestling with the decision to mandate mask-wearing in order to help mitigate the further spread of COVID cases in the state. The governor has refused to call for a mandate even though the number of COVID-positive cases is hitting records, and the number of COVID-related deaths in Vermont continues to creep upward. Gov. Phil Scott was willing to let lawmakers make the call, and on Nov. 22, they decided to let municipalities decide for themselves. Now, predictably, residents are being pitted against residents as the heated debate rages. Meanwhile, state officials and lawmakers watch, wait and hope that more cities and towns opt for mandates than don’t.

