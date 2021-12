A project to repair the roof of the gymnasium at the former St. Thomas School in Corry is complete. When local businessmen Brad Allen and Josh Dyne learned in the spring that the gym would have to be torn down because of a compromised roof, they pooled resources, got the church Diocese's blessing, and moved ahead with repairs. Now community groups like Corry Kids Wrestling can return to the gym and have the much needed space for practices.

