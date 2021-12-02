Tik Tok’s Grasp on Women’s Fashion

“I am not a monster. I am a Gucci.” This quote arrives late in House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s lurid biographical drama, and serves as a statement of purpose. Many characters in this film wallow in their eccentricities, using the brand’s allure to gloss over their criminal and immoral conduct. Scott and his screenwriters wisely internalize that their approach should be trashy, not respectable, so the filmmaker gives them a dose of delicious misanthropy he usually reserves for characters who literally attempt to play God. The costumes and production values are top notch, which might seem like a betrayal of the kooky, over-the-top performances. Then again, that is precisely the point: The veneer of respectability is part of what led the Gucci family to their downfall.
