ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Tik Tok’s Grasp on Women’s Fashion

By About the Contributors
mhslionsroar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Your style based on your zodiac s ign,’ ‘What I think the characters of (insert movie) would wear in 2021.’, ‘What I would wear if I were in (insert movie).’ These captions show Tik Tok’s continual influence on growing style trends. Tik Tok was launched in 2018 and since then has...

mhslionsroar.com

Comments / 0

Related
allkpop.com

The latest women's fashion trend among K-pop idols

This unique cardigan by Alexander Wang is currently popular among K-Pop idols. Netizens noticed this cardigan by Alexander Wang is currently in style among K-Pop idols, sharing seven different celebrities rocking the same cardigan. Check out the pictures below. Netizens shared their thoughts in the comments saying:. "Sana looks amazing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Is This the Answer to One of Fashion's Weirdest Mysteries?

Yesterday, the beloved freaky fashion Instagram account @Vanillajellaba made (another) triumphant return. The account which consists largely of photos of its anonymous owner (or owners) turning the layering clothes into an art form. Vanillajellaba’s identity has long been a source of fascination for the account’s 18,000 followers, and the account routinely deletes all of its posts. This week brought another wipe-and-return. But this latest iteration might provide a clue about who is behind the account, at least at the current moment.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Grazia

The Best Dressed Stars At This Year's Fashion Awards

Gabrielle Union positively glowed in Valentino, with a cape and gown that looked like a thoroughly modern take on fairy tale dressing. Billie Piper rounded off a year of great style with an ice blue dress from Vivienne Westwood; Dua Lipa opted for elegance with a custom-made long black dress that oozed simplicity and a subtle sex appeal from Maximilian. Host Billy Porter arrived in typical style - with a dancing entourage - who, like him, were wearing Richard Quinn. Indya Moore stole the show in ravishing red - ditto Maye Musk - and Paul Mescal, who wore Gucci, tried out a new look. So while you're snuggled at home on the sofa, here's what the beautiful people wore to the biggest night in fashion.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
longfellownokomismessenger.com

The People's Closet makes fashion, political statement

Sometimes a revolutionary act is quiet, unseen. Sometimes it’s loud and worn on a shirtsleeve. At The People’s Closet at George Floyd Square, it’s a little bit of both. Born out of the 2020 Uprising, The People’s Closet sprang from a need for clothing as well as a need to organize an outpour of donations. The closet grew organically, ultimately using resources that became available during a time of upheaval and transformation – bus shelters for a transit route on hiatus as people filled the streets to mourn, pray and stand in solidarity. Now, some 18 months after the murder that took place at this intersection shook the world, neighbors still stop by daily to see if there’s something they can take to a friend or their own closet.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Generation Z#Vsco
Washington City Paper

It’s All Crime and Fashion in House of Gucci

“I am not a monster. I am a Gucci.” This quote arrives late in House of Gucci, Ridley Scott’s lurid biographical drama, and serves as a statement of purpose. Many characters in this film wallow in their eccentricities, using the brand’s allure to gloss over their criminal and immoral conduct. Scott and his screenwriters wisely internalize that their approach should be trashy, not respectable, so the filmmaker gives them a dose of delicious misanthropy he usually reserves for characters who literally attempt to play God. The costumes and production values are top notch, which might seem like a betrayal of the kooky, over-the-top performances. Then again, that is precisely the point: The veneer of respectability is part of what led the Gucci family to their downfall.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Trojan

That’s Fashion, Sweetie: On Virgil Abloh

On Nov. 28, LVMH announced on Twitter that Ghanian-American designer Virgil Abloh, CEO of luxury streetwear brand Off-White and men’s artistic director of Louis Vuitton, had passed away from a rare form of cancer. To say this disrupted the fashion world is an understatement, as his private battle was exactly...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Street.Com

Tik-Tok Unveils Feature to Enable Followers to Tip Creators

Tik-Tok has given users much, from fun dances to debates as to whether cheugy is a real thing to introducing the world to the obscure indie rock band Fleetwood Mac. Now the social media platform has introduced a way to show gratitude to users' favorite content creators by tipping them directly.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Best Life

Never Wear This Type of Clothing on a Plane, Experts Warn

With holiday travel in full swing, you've likely already noticed that those security check-in lines at the airport are much longer than usual. From getting to the airport at least two hours before your flight leaves to double-checking that you have all your essentials in your carry-on bag, it's always smart to make sure you're fully prepared for your trip. But being ready for your flight goes far beyond how well you manage your time and packing. According to flight attendants and travel experts, how you dress for your flight matters, too, and it can have an impact on how comfortable and safe your time in the air is. As it turns out, there's one particular piece of clothing that would be better off left in your suitcase. Read on to learn the one thing you should never wear on a plane because of a serious health risk.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Bossip

‘I’m So In Love!’ Lil Uzi Gifts Girlfriend JT A $300K McLaren 720S For Her Birthday, Rents Out Amusement Park

Some of us can’t even get a McChicken or Mcnugget from these men but our good sis JT got a brand new 2022 McLaren 720S from her boo Uzi!. City Girls rapper, JT, just celebrated her 29th birthday and her boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert, made sure her day was very special. The birthday festivities started off with a simple birthday dinner then escalated from there. At dinner JT had a heartfelt card waiting on her with details of what to expect for her gift. Uzi had cute hand-drawn images on the card as well as a heart and rocket, indicating that she would now be able to jet off into the sunset. Inside the card was a pair of keys to her brand new whip waiting outside the restaurant!
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Khloe Kardashian Speaks Loudly In Recent Post

Khloe Kardashian is back to it once again. Amid a sea of Instagram Stories, she threw in one cryptic quote for good measure. TV Shows Ace previously reported about her first response to Tristan Thompson’s baby drama. As fans know, the reality star loves to share cryptic messages on social media.
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

‘Sister Wives’ Star Mariah Brown’s Partner Audrey Kriss Comes Out as Transgender: ‘I Am So Happy Being Me’

Sister Wives star Mariah Brown’s partner, Audrey Kriss, came out as transgender in a new statement, revealing they are ready to live their authentic truth. “I just wanted to let you know that I am transgender, and my pronouns are they/them. I’m still going by Audrey,” the Utah resident wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 4. “I don’t want to hide myself from the world anymore. I am so incredibly excited! I am also scared. I am scared of the hate I’ll receive, the things people I care about will say about me, and violence. As a white, masculine presenting person comes a lot of privilege, and I am still scared.”
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Erykah Badu Introduces Fans To Her 27-Year-Old Fiancé, Responds To Age Critics

Erykah Badu isn't sure why, in most articles about her, journalists feel a need to mention her age. After showing off her love with her partner JaRon Adkison this week, gossip articles were posted on several websites about the age difference between them. Adkison is reportedly 27-years-old and Badu is 50-years-old (forgive me, legend!), so folks have naturally had questions about how they're able to have such a strong bond despite having twenty-three years between them.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy