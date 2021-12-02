Remembering Randi A. Jones-Gratton

Martell Holt continues to be messy on LAMH. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt is no stranger to feuds and controversy. His friendship with Marsau Scott has had its ups and downs. They had to repair their friendship after Martell accused Marsau of cheating with 20 different women. The accusation caused issues in Marsau’s marriage to LaTisha Scott. Plus, it caused LaTisha and Melody Holt to clash as well. Eventually, Martell admitted that he wasn’t being truthful. However, he made more accusations at the reunion for season 3. He accused Marsau and Melody of messing around. Prior to the latest accusations, Martell even accused Melody of cheating on him. She’s denied ever being a “side chick” to any man or cheating on Martell.

