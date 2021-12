Australia head coach Justin Langer admits he still has “nightmares” about Ben Stokes’ Headingley heroics in 2019, but is glad to see him back for another crack at the Ashes.The all-rounder produced the performance of a lifetime when the sides faced each other on English soil two-and-a-half years ago, turning the tide of the Leeds Test with a superb bowling display then winning it with an unforgettable 135 not out.England fans will never forget his monumental efforts in that match and it seems like Langer, who was captured furiously kicking a waste bin to the floor during Stokes’ knock during...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO