If you’re in possession of a reproductive system—or simply hold the belief that people who do should have some say in whether or not to bear children—it’s likely that this week has been hard on you. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a Mississippi case that would make most abortions illegal after 15 weeks of pregnancy. An official decision in the case won’t be handed down until summer, but the current conservative-liberal balance of the Supreme Court is weighted enough toward the former to make pro-choice advocates fear for the future of abortion.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO