Midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure admits Everton need a result in the 239th Merseyside derby.Wednesday’s match will see Jurgen Klopp’s high-flying side make the short trip across Stanley Park to face former Liverpool manager in Rafael Benitez at Goodison.The injury-ravaged home side have not won in seven matches, taking just two points from a possible 21 and have slipped to 14th, six points off the bottom three.Despite registering their first win at Anfield since 1999 in their behind-closed-doors last meeting in February Everton are desperate to halt their current run which saw travelling supporters react angrily after Sunday’s defeat at Brentford.“We need...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO