We might not like to admit it but we are all getting older. And here in Parry Sound-Muskoka we have a larger senior population than most places. According to the 2016 Canadian Census, 29.3 per cent of the year-round population living in Parry Sound-Muskoka is over the age of 65, and I would expect that has increased since then. It isn’t a surprise to anyone who lives here that seniors make up a large and growing portion of our population. We need to make sure our facilities and services can keep up.

