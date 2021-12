We won’t be completely back to normal for Christmas this year, but Santa Claus or his elves will be making several stops in the Shreveport and Bossier City area over the next several weeks. You might be able to get photos of children up close with Santa at some of these spots. But some will be requiring social distancing. Most are moving back to what you would normally expect. And you can bet folks will be out in droves to get that precious photo. That was not available to most of us last year because of the pandemic.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 6 DAYS AGO