Last in an occasional series. Iowa’s medical cannabis program turned 3 years old in November, but in many respects it’s still in its infancy. Sales statewide are a fraction of what they are in many of the 35 other states that have legalized sales for medical use. Registered cardholders numbered 7,323 as of October — not even a quarter of 1 percent of the state's population and about half of what business leaders projected they would be by now.

