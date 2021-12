As new COVID-19 cases continue to trend upward as the holiday season gets underway, the next step in the fight to combat the ongoing pandemic took effect last week. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention both approved updated guidance to allow Pfizer and Moderna vaccine boosters to be available to anyone 18 and older. The distribution of boosters began this fall and had previously been allocated for those 65 and older and certain high-risk individuals.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO