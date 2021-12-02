Hospitals offer scholarships to develop nurses

A Day in the Life: Medical-Surgical Hospital Nurse was originally published on Vault. Dan Bratton, RN, BSN, works rotating shifts at the medium sized (220 beds) Good Samaritan General Hospital. For two weeks, Dan works 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the next two weeks will be 3 to 11:30 p.m., and the next two weeks will be 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. (The 30 minutes overlap between shifts gives the nurses who are leaving some time to report the important events that pertain to each patient to the nurses taking over.) Dan graduated six months ago and this is his first position in a medical-surgical unit. Today, Dan is working the day shift, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The day shift is busy because this is when physicians come in to see their patients and many diagnostic tests and therapies are scheduled.

