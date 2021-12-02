Hospitals offer scholarships to develop nurses

CHARLOTTE – Brittany Samuels dreamed of becoming a nurse since she was a little girl, but she has faced many obstacles, including two unsuccessful attempts at a nursing degree. Samuels has not given up on her dream. She’s enrolled in a nursing scholarship program that is creating a pipeline...
WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
After months of being overworked and understaffed, nurses are exhausted and have reached their breaking points. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals across the country have experienced increased patient volumes, reduced resources, and loss of employees. In particular, an alarming number of nurses have left the profession. Studies...
Doctors say New Mexico hospitals are at a breaking point. Seven are operating under crisis standards of care. It's the story of the pandemic. Hospitals are at capacity being filled with COVID-19 patients, but the New Mexico Hospital Association says the medical staffing shortage is even more worrisome. "Our hospitals...
Aside from the impact of COVID-19, a nationwide nurse shortage is only making matters worse. During the height of the pandemic, hospitals and other health care facilities turned to travel nurses. But over time, that resulted in more than a financial cost. Justin Vlach calls Mississippi home, but you won’t...
It was seven p.m. when I discovered I was the only nurse on the floor for the shift. There were seven acutely ill patients, one of whom was actively receiving blood and should have gone to the ICU, “but they didn’t have space.”. I did the math: How am I...
According to the state, there are around 9,300 openings for registered nurses. To help fill those openings, New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced the "Nurses For Our Future Scholarship" program. The program will cover tuition for 1,000 new health care workers at SUNY and CUNY schools.
The hospital systems serving Gilbert—as with Arizona and the remainder of the nation—say they are battling the effects of a nursing shortage exacerbated by the global COVID-19 pandemic. But the reasons behind the shortage are more deeply rooted than the pandemic, and the effects could last for years, experts and...
New York Governor Kathy Hochul is hoping to combat staff shortages in the fields of nursing and professionals who care for people with developmental disabilities through scholarships, incentives and bonuses. The Democrat November 18 announced the Nurses for Our Future Scholarships to cover tuition for1,000 new healthcare workers. The scholarship...
"I could not understand how this highly educated, powerful trauma nurse is now the patient." A registered nurse who asks that we call her "Gi" is talking about herself. While working in the emergency room of her community hospital at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gi started crying unconsolably, unable to speak or function. She was having a panic attack and was later hospitalized in an in-patient psychiatric facility, diagnosed with PTSD. Gi is back at a hospital bedside now - as a hospice nurse.
Add ambulance operators to the growing list of companies having trouble finding workers. The Massachusetts Ambulance Association estimates the number of staffed vehicles has declined by more than a third since 2015, with the decline accelerating during the pandemic. Most other states are facing a similar decline. The “nation’s EMS...
Regenexx is innovating orthopedic care, providing a non-surgical option. Mike Davis visited Regenexx Las Vegas to learn more. For more information, visit regenexxlasvegas.com or call (702) 986-0921. This segment is sponsored by Regenexx Las Vegas.
A Day in the Life: Medical-Surgical Hospital Nurse was originally published on Vault. Dan Bratton, RN, BSN, works rotating shifts at the medium sized (220 beds) Good Samaritan General Hospital. For two weeks, Dan works 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the next two weeks will be 3 to 11:30 p.m., and the next two weeks will be 11 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. (The 30 minutes overlap between shifts gives the nurses who are leaving some time to report the important events that pertain to each patient to the nurses taking over.) Dan graduated six months ago and this is his first position in a medical-surgical unit. Today, Dan is working the day shift, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The day shift is busy because this is when physicians come in to see their patients and many diagnostic tests and therapies are scheduled.
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The de Wetter Family Foundation gifted the Hunt School of Nursing at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center of El Paso with $150,000 that will go towards scholarships for students. The gift was on Giving Tuesday and the Texas Tech will match the amount for...
Despite the demands on hospital staff during the pandemic, MountainStar Timpanogos Regional Hospital still has been able to achieve a mark of excellence for its nursing care. The hospital received Magnet recognition in November for its extraordinary nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care. Magnet recognition is the gold...
At its meeting on September 29, 2021, the board of directors for the Lockney General Hospital District approved the funding of a scholarship program for employees and local residents in pursuit of a healthcare career. The board and administration of W.J. Mangold Memorial Hospital feel strongly about a “grow our own” program to encourage local residents to enter into a healthcare career such as…
CARBONDALE, Pa. — When Just Believe Recovery Center took over the former Marian Community Hospital in Carbondale in 2014, CEO Cindy Bellino shocked her investors when she told them she planned to give away free drug and alcohol treatment for Christmas. "I'm blessed to be able to do this, and...
Amid the emergence of the omicron variant, hospitals and health systems continue to battle staffing challenges. Here is a snapshot of staffing challenges in three states. Michigan health systems are struggling with shrinking workforces, but some say the staffing issues are primarily caused by factors outside of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, MLive reported. Organizations cite increased demand for care, a greater number of sicker patients, an aging workforce and workers leaving the field as factors contributing to staffing strain.
When researchers divided out-of-hours general practitioners (GPs) into four groups based on how often they admit their patients to the hospital, they found that if you are seen by a doctor who belongs to the 25 per cent who admit the most often, your chance of a hospital stay is much greater.
In an effort to address the regional and statewide nursing shortage, Pikeville Medical Center is partnering with the University of Pikeville to offer a new fellowship for nursing students who agree to work for the hospital once they graduate and become certified. In the new fellowship program, PMC will offer...
Phillips University Legacy Foundation will start accepting new applications Jan. 1 for its Undergraduate Scholarship and Leadership Development Program for the 2022-23 academic year. The program makes annual awards of up to $8,500 per year to full-time undergraduate students pursuing a liberal arts education at any of the 17 colleges...
Comments / 0