It is the time of year again when TV commercials are bombarding us with Medicare Advantage commercials. “Get free dental, vision and hearing benefits,” the celebrities say. “Call now!” What many seniors don’t realize is that, whether it is a Medicare Advantage plan provided by a private insurer or original Medicare, we all pay a standard $148.50 monthly premium for Part B (medical insurance). The “free” benefits touted in the commercials are not free at all, because Congress rebates the costs to insurers. And each of the 26.7 million Medicare Advantage enrollees now costs 4% more than each of the 36.1 million regular Medicare enrollees.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO