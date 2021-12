People are already submitting applications to get help to pay their energy bills this winter spurred in part by an estimated 47 percent to 62 percent increase in heating costs for residential customers. “We have money to give out with this added funding, and we certainly want to use it,” said Lisa Schindler, of the […] The post Power bills to spike this winter, but money available to help customers appeared first on Daily Montanan.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 16 HOURS AGO