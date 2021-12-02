ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heads Up: Debt Collectors Can Now Slide into Your DMs

By Travis Sams
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Debt Collectors are now permitted to contact you in a new way which is just another example of the changing of the times. Chances are, you have had someone trying to slide into your DMs on social media to attempt to hit on you and shoot their shot. Nine times out...

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

