Severe weather warnings have been issued for most of the UK ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra as thousands of homes remain without power.The second named storm of the season will hit on Tuesday, following on from wet and windy weather on Sunday night and throughout Monday, according to the Met Office.While the west of Ireland will receive the worst of the storm, yellow wind warnings are in place across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as gusts threaten to top 80mph. Snow warnings have also been issued for southern and western ScotlandIt comes as thousands of people are...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO