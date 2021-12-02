ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden administration rolls out more COVID measures, says vaccine requirements for domestic flights not ‘off the table’

By Casey Harper
thechronicle-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden unveiled a new set of executive actions to address the Omicron variant Thursday,...

www.thechronicle-news.com

The Independent

Biden announces ‘free’ at-home Covid tests – but there’s a catch

Americans with private medical insurance will be able to have the costs of at-home Covid-19 testing kits reimbursed by their insurers as part of a series of actions from Joe Biden’s administration to bolster the US against the coronavirus pandemic as the public health crisis enters a third year.The new policy will not cover upfront costs for such rapid at-home kits, which can range from $10 to $25. Instead, the roughly 150 million Americans with private insurance plans must file claims with their insurance providers to be reimbursed for the cost of at-home testing. Private insurers already cover in-office...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘This is getting ridiculous’: AOC and progressive lawmakers urge Biden to act on ‘crushing’ student debt

Progressive lawmakers took to the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday to demand President Joe Biden cancel student loan debt, which has ballooned to more than $1.8 trillion held among 45 million Americans.Payments on federal student loans have been paused with interest rates set to zero per cent with passage of coronavirus relief legislation in March 2020. That pause was repeatedly extended, but it will come to an end in January 2022, following nearly two years of dramatic financial relief for millions of Americans during the public health crisis and its economic fallout.Most of that outstanding debt...
EDUCATION
Joe Biden
Fox News

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Coughing Biden says he has a cold

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A hoarse-sounding U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he has a cold, possibly contracted from a grandson. After a speech about the U.S. economy in which he sounded congested and coughed several times, reporters asked Biden if he was okay. "I'm OK," Biden said....
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

What do Biden's new travel restrictions mean for you?

Your last day of vacation abroad could be a lot less relaxing under President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 safety protocols for travelers entering the U.S. The more restrictive measures were announced Thursday, as the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which was recently detected in the U.S., stirs up fears of another nasty wave of the virus.
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Joe Biden’s ‘Vaccine Mandate’ Has An Alternative: Weekly Tests

WASHINGTON ― A faction of congressional Republicans threatened to shut down the government this week over what they call President Joe Biden’s “vaccine mandate.”. The rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration would not require employers to take action against unvaccinated workers so long as they’re willing to be tested weekly for COVID-19 ― but Republicans have ignored that part of the regulation.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC Miami

Biden Administration Sending 9 million Covid Vaccine Doses to Africa

The Biden administration announced Friday that it is sending nine million Covid vaccine doses to Africa amid growing concerns about the omicron variant. The new shipment brings the total U.S. donations to Africa to 100 million vaccines, the White House said. An additional two million vaccines will be sent elsewhere in the world.
U.S. POLITICS

