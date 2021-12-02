ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portion of state hospitalizations from COVID-19 doubles in a month, 11,524 new cases Thursday

By Jake Griffin
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 patients account for 8% of all hospital patients in Illinois, a jump from last month when only 4% of those hospitalized statewide were being treated for the respiratory disease. COVID-19 patients haven't accounted for such a large percentage of those hospitalized in Illinois since late January, Illinois Department...

wfyi.org

Indiana Department of Corrections confirms Legionnaires' disease outbreak

The Indiana Department of Corrections has confirmed an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the Pendleton Correctional Facility. In statement posted on Facebook, the IDOC said three cases have been confirmed, and two additional probable cases have been identified. The sickened individuals all reside in two units of the facility. All five have been hospitalized for treatment, according to the statement.
PENDLETON, IN
US News and World Report

Nearly All Nebraska COVID Hospital Patients Are Unvaccinated

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska health officials said Wednesday that the vast majority of the COVID-19 patients who are filling the state's hospitals are unvaccinated and many are younger adults. The number of people hospitalized in Nebraska with the virus continues to climb and reached 555 on Tuesday, which was...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 1,142 New Cases Reported, Positivity Rate Up To 5.13%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,142 new COVID-19 cases and 14 new deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 5.13%, an increase of 0.09%. Hospitalizations increased by 35 to 698. Of those hospitalized, 529 adults are in acute care and 162 adults are in intensive care. Five children are in acute care and two are in intensive care. The new data comes as Maryland announced it has surpassed 1 million COVID-19 booster shots, which represents a significant milestone for the state’s vaccination effort. Since the pandemic began, there have been 587,285 total confirmed...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Herald

