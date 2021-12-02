Taxpayer-funded critical race theory training program draws criticism

On Nov. 8, the Tennessee Department of Education quietly released its latest set of updates and guidelines related to a law that determines what can and cannot be taught in classrooms. The law — passed by state lawmakers at the close of the spring legislative session — addresses what some call critical race theory, though critical race theory is a legal framework that is rarely, if ever, taught in public schools and is never mentioned by name in the legislation itself. These changes follow a public comment period that ended in August and are set to be effective through May 7.

