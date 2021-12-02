ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Aaaaay! Henry Winkler auctioning off iconic ‘Happy Days’ jacket, motorcycle

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p6xnO_0dCiRxUG00
'Fonz' items for sale: Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie on "Happy Days," is auctioning off some of his memorabilia from the 1970s television show. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Fonz wants you to sit on it -- his motorcycle.

Henry Winkler, known for his portrayal of Fonzie on the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” is auctioning off his collection from the beloved television show, including his 1949 Triumph Trophy 500 motorcycle and his brown leather jacket.

The auction will be held Wednesday at Bonhams Los Angeles and proceeds will go toward the nonprofit, This is About Humanity, KCBS reported. The organization was co-founded by the actor’s daughter, Zoe Winkler, the television station reported. The group helps care for children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The leather jacket will be sold as part of a complete Fonzie outfit, which includes a pair of blue jeans, a T-shirt and biker boots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They are part of the 26-lot Henry Winkler Collection, which is included in Bonhams’ TCM sale.

Henry Winkler, 76, actually had two original Fonzie leather jackets at home, but he is keeping one, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Henry Winkler made Arthur Fonzarelli an iconic character on “Happy Days,” but he also had memorable roles in “The Waterboy,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Numb3rs,” and “Barry.”

During the pandemic, the actor discovered 27 boxes filled with memorabilia spanning his four-decade career, KCBS reported.

“Two hundred T-shirts that go back 40 years of every show I’ve either produced, directed, acted in, every talk show I ever did,” Winkler told the television station. “It just goes on from there.”

As part of the Bonhams sale, Winkler is also selling a pair of mechanic overalls that he wore in “Happy Days,” a jacket that he wore in Ron Howard’s “Night Shift,”and a pair of cowboy boots that he wore in the film “The Lords of Flatbush” and later as Fonzie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Going through all of the stored cardboard boxes, there were so many surprise discoveries,” Winkler said in a statement that accompanied the auction listings. “I had forgotten that I saved the jeans and the T-shirts. The engineer boots I bought in NYC at a sporting goods store around 23rd Street and used them in ‘The Lords of Flatbush.’ When ‘Happy Days’ was picked up as a series, I brought them out from New York to wear as The Fonz.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Popculture

Henry Winkler Has 3 Surprise Netflix Hits on His Hands

Henry Winkler is a beloved actor of the big and small screen, and he's apparently making waves on Netflix, as well. The 76-year-old star has not just one, not just two, but three separate movies making their marks in Netflix's top 10 lists. While none of these are Winkler-focused projects, he plays key supporting roles and makes them all better, as he typically does in anything he's in, whether it be HBO's Barry or Disney+'s Monsters at Work.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Henry Winkler Shares His Acting Methods With Crowded Room

Henry Winkler isn’t an acting coach, he just plays one on “Barry.” But the Happy Days star is happy to share what he learned during his 50-year acting career. For one, he used to box his bed whenever he didn’t land the role he wanted. Beating up his mattress helped get out his frustration and allowed him to go to the next audition as “an empty vessel.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Henry Winkler
Hello Magazine

Blake Shelton reveals why he married Gwen Stefani – and fans are in tears

Blake Shelton has revealed the heart-melting reason why he married his wife Gwen Stefani after releasing a special song he wrote for his bride. The Voice star dropped his new single, We Can Reach The Stars, on Friday and revealed it is very close to the couple's hearts as he sang it to Gwen at their July wedding as part of his vows. The song details the love between the couple and includes the lyrics: "And I know we can reach the stars, that's how far my love will go for you".
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Leather Jackets#Happy Days#Parks And Recreation#About Humanity#Kcbs#Henry Winkler Collection#Tcm#Etnow#Henrywinkler#Happydays Watch#Numb3rs
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Gary Cole speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor

NCIS star Gary Cole has reassured fans that he's "not trying to be" Mark Harmon as he takes over as lead on the popular crime drama. While the actor's character, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is set to be introduced as the titular team's new special agent in charge, following news of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) retirement to Alaska, Cole is keen for viewers to see Parker as his own person.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Claims Michael Landon Made ‘Disgusting Jokes’ on Set

Many fans remember Little House on the Prairie as a wholesome look back to a simpler time. The Ingalls family was the center of that wholesomeness. It was easy to see the love between the on-screen family. Additionally, the way Ma and Pa Ingalls raised and instructed their children was exemplary. No matter what situation arose, they always found a way to turn it into a teaching moment. Looking back, it seems like a sweet family show. However, in her upcoming memoir, Bright Lights, Prairie Dust: Reflections on Life, Loss, and Love from Little House’s Ma, Karen Grassle revealed the darker side of the show.
TV SERIES
DesignerzCentral

Bindi Irwin Is Moving To The U.S. For Baby No. 2 With Husband Chandler Powell

Is Bindi Irwin coming to America? One report says she and Chandler Powell plan to have a second baby in the United States. Gossip Cop investigates. According to OK!, Irwin and Powell are chasing a fortune to California. The activists want to secure lucrative Hollywood deals to help keep the Australian zoo afloat. “It’s been bleeding profits due to the pandemic.” an insider explains. “Bindi and Chandler have been pitching a TV show and other ideas and want to visit LA soon to do meet and greets.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast Reunites Nearly 7 Years After Finale

Seven years after Sons of Anarchy came to an end after seven seasons, the cast of FX’s hit series got together for a small but special reunion. Over the weekend, Kim Coates, who played Alexander “Tig” Trager on Sons of Anarchy, took to his Twitter account with a snapshot of the reunion. “The boys in the band are back. Home of the Beatles. Four happy biker boys right here. Enjoy your Saturday Eve peeps. Cause we’re gonna. Tig xo.”
TV & VIDEOS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
16K+
Followers
39K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy