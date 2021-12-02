Aaaaay! Henry Winkler auctioning off iconic ‘Happy Days’ jacket, motorcycle

'Fonz' items for sale: Henry Winkler, who played Fonzie on "Happy Days," is auctioning off some of his memorabilia from the 1970s television show. (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — The Fonz wants you to sit on it -- his motorcycle.

Henry Winkler, known for his portrayal of Fonzie on the 1970s sitcom “Happy Days,” is auctioning off his collection from the beloved television show, including his 1949 Triumph Trophy 500 motorcycle and his brown leather jacket.

The auction will be held Wednesday at Bonhams Los Angeles and proceeds will go toward the nonprofit, This is About Humanity, KCBS reported. The organization was co-founded by the actor’s daughter, Zoe Winkler, the television station reported. The group helps care for children who have been separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The leather jacket will be sold as part of a complete Fonzie outfit, which includes a pair of blue jeans, a T-shirt and biker boots, according to The Hollywood Reporter. They are part of the 26-lot Henry Winkler Collection, which is included in Bonhams’ TCM sale.

Henry Winkler, 76, actually had two original Fonzie leather jackets at home, but he is keeping one, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Henry Winkler made Arthur Fonzarelli an iconic character on “Happy Days,” but he also had memorable roles in “The Waterboy,” “Parks and Recreation,” “Numb3rs,” and “Barry.”

During the pandemic, the actor discovered 27 boxes filled with memorabilia spanning his four-decade career, KCBS reported.

“Two hundred T-shirts that go back 40 years of every show I’ve either produced, directed, acted in, every talk show I ever did,” Winkler told the television station. “It just goes on from there.”

As part of the Bonhams sale, Winkler is also selling a pair of mechanic overalls that he wore in “Happy Days,” a jacket that he wore in Ron Howard’s “Night Shift,”and a pair of cowboy boots that he wore in the film “The Lords of Flatbush” and later as Fonzie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Going through all of the stored cardboard boxes, there were so many surprise discoveries,” Winkler said in a statement that accompanied the auction listings. “I had forgotten that I saved the jeans and the T-shirts. The engineer boots I bought in NYC at a sporting goods store around 23rd Street and used them in ‘The Lords of Flatbush.’ When ‘Happy Days’ was picked up as a series, I brought them out from New York to wear as The Fonz.”

