A Material Reveals Clues About Superconductivity

yale.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough their study of two-dimensional iron selenide (FeSe) films, a research team has unlocked some intriguing clues about superconductivity. Superconductors - materials that can transport electrons with no resistance ​​- are a quantum phenomenon with numerous applications. They have fascinated physicists and engineers since their discovery more than 100 years ago,...

seas.yale.edu

