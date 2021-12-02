ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Alicia R. Schlenz, MD

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Alicia Schlenz. Dr. Schlenz is...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Erik A. Carpio, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Erik A. Carpio. Dr. Carpio is a Family Medicine physician who received his medical degree from UC Riverside School of Medicine and completed the Sutter Family Medicine Residency Program in Sacramento/Davis. Dr. Carpio will be practicing at 3133 Professional Dr., Ste. 20, Auburn, (530) 885-8821.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Steven W. Nakano, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Steven W. Nakano, MD. Dr. Nakano specializes in Neurology, receiving his medical degree from Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital and a Neurology Residency as well as a Movement Fellowship at Georgetown University Hospital. Dr. Nakano is practicing at 2800 L St., Ste. 500, Sacramento, (916) 454-6850.
bizjournals

Rosie M. Qin, MD

Sutter North Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Rosie Qin. Dr. Qin specializes in Dermatology, receiving her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine. She completed her Internal Medicine Internship at University of California, San Diego, and a Dermatology Residency at Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Qin is practicing at 350 Del Norte Ave., Yuba City, (530) 671-4182.
HEALTH SERVICES
bizjournals

Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Dr. Nancy Luo, MD, MHS, FACC. Dr. Luo is a board-certified Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiologist who received her medical degree from UT Southwestern Medical School. She completed a Cardiovascular Medicine Fellowship, a Clinical Research Fellowship and an Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellowship at Duke University Medical Center. Dr. Luo is practicing at 2800 L St., 6th Floor, Sacramento (916) 887-4040.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CBS Minnesota

Erik Kravchuk Sentenced In Head-Butt Death Of Medtronic Scientist Aleksandre Sambelashvili

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Golden Valley man will spend nearly a decade in prison for fatally head-butting a Medtronic scientist at a downtown Minneapolis bar in 2019. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says Erik Kravchuk, 30, was found guilty in September of unintentional second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 42-year-old Aleksandre Sambelashvili. He was sentenced to just more than eight years, which is about four years less than the recommended sentencing guidelines. Aleksandre Sambelashvili (credit: CBS) Their deadly encounter happened on the early morning of July 28, 2019, during a private gathering. Surveillance footage from the bar shows Kravchuk suddenly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KGET 17

Cover Kern County

In 2021, more than 2,000 people living in Kern County were recorded as experiencing homelessness, a 27% increase over last year. 2020 and 2021 has been a difficult year for our most vulnerable of neighbors. With reduced bed capacity due to COVID 19, it is our #1 goal and commitment to do our part in keeping our community warm this winter.
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS DFW

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Arrives In Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The first known Texas case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been identified in a resident of Harris County. The patient in her 40s was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. According to a tweet from Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the patient had no recent travel history.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Medicine#Sutter Family#Md#Sutter Medical Group
bizjournals

Evan Williams, MD

Sutter Medical Group recently welcomed Evan Williams, MD. Dr. Williams is a board-certified neurologist, receiving his medical degree from Ohio State Medical Center. He completed an Internal Medicine Internship at University of Maryland Medical Center and a Neurology Residency as well as Neuromuscular Fellowship at Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital. Dr. Williams is practicing at 2 Medical Plaza Dr., #205, Roseville (916) 773-8711.
EVAN WILLIAMS
Phoenix New Times

Developers to Cash Out Along Massive Freeway from Phoenix to Las Vegas

With news that the U.S. Department of Transportation green-lighted the ambitious Interstate 11 project, Arizonans with long memories might be forgiven thinking they've seen this movie before. They have. Land, freeways, development ⁠— and money — fit Arizona like an expertly-tailored Armani. And I-11, once but a twinkle in power-brokers'...
PHOENIX, AZ
Psychiatric Times

In Memoriam: Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD

Memorials for Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD, should be sent to RIP Medical Debt, as Gerhardstein felt medical debt was a particularly problematic American injustice. Richard P. Gerhardstein, MD, (Dick) was one of our Milwaukee local area’s unsung psychiatrists, but there is much to sing about as we view his life. He died on October 17, 2021 at the age of 89.
MENTAL HEALTH
chla.org

Richard Lee, MD, MPH

Dr. Richard Lee joins the Division of Psychiatry and CHLA as Clinical Assistant Professor of Psychiatry & the Behavioral Sciences and Pediatrics primarily working with patients in the Behavioral Health Outpatient Clinic. Education. Medical School:. 2014 MD, St. George's University School of Medicine. Graduate School:. 2008 MPH, University of California...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Davis Enterprise

R&R in business for mental health

All Things Right & Relevant isn’t one’s average thrift store. Not only is this nonprofit a boon to Davis’ secondhand shoppers, it also donates its proceeds to various mental health organizations throughout Yolo County. Long ago — in a time known as the ’90s — a group of local women...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Locals want Fresno out of Tulare County congressional district

TULARE COUNTY – Local residents seem pretty accepting of the three new draft maps for Congressional districts across which Tulare County will be represented. The only problem they had was the inclusion of the state’s fifth largest city, Fresno, in one of the predominantly rural districts. The residents, most of...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Nature.com

IN MEMORIAM "“ Paula J Clayton, MD

You have full access to this article via your institution. Paula J. Clayton, MD died on September 4 in Pasadena, California after a short illness at the age of 86. She broke new ground in psychiatry in many ways -as a leading member of the Washington University group that revolutionized psychiatric diagnosis in America: as the first woman chair of major academic departments of psychiatry, and by her new findings on the diagnosis, clinical course, and treatment of depression. She was a beloved figure in psychiatry and a role model for the few women in psychiatry at the time in leadership roles or who aspired to them. She lit up any room that she entered with her warm smile, her sense of humor, and her sharp thinking.
PASADENA, CA
Coastal View

Teter – Carty

Kelly Teter and Joel Carty of Berkeley, California have announced their engagement. The two were born and raised in Carpinteria, and spent Thanksgiving weekend celebrating in town with friends and family. Teter’s parents are Stacy and Scott Teter and Carty’s parents are Marybeth and Martin Carty.
tmj4.com

Eye Care - Thomas Connor, MD

Thomas Connor, MD, ophthalmologist, talks about routine eye care and the importance of early detection and treatment of eye conditions. Dr. Connor also talks about the range of treatment options and clinical trials available from the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin vision services team. Report a typo or...
WebMD

R. Todd Hurst, MD, FACC, FASE

R. Todd Hurst, MD, FACC, FASE, is a board-certified cardiologist, director of the Center for Cardiovascular Health at Banner – University Medicine Heart Institute, and associate professor of medicine at the University of Arizona. His goal is to help people understand the power they have to avoid the most feared diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and dementia.
HEALTH
Paso Robles Daily News

SESLOC President and CEO named ‘Advocate of the Year’

– SESLOC President and CEO, Geri LaChance, was selected by the California and Nevada Credit Union League as the 2021 California Advocate of the Year. Each year, the league honors credit unions, individuals and organizations that display extraordinary leadership in advocacy and political action. SESLOC serves those who live, work or attend school in San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara Counties. Their location in Paso Robles is at 705 Golden Hill Road.
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy