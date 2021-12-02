Schuster Reviews Potential Therapeutic Options in Second-Line DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed approaches to third-line treatment of transplant-ineligible DLBCL and when to consider CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss, and occasional chest pain. He had a history of hypertension, which was medically controlled. A physical examination indicated a tired appearance and a palpable bilateral cervical lymphadenopathy. Laboratory investigations were as follows: lactate dehydrogenase, 300 U/L (280 U/L upper limit); hemoglobin, 10.8 g/dL; bilirubin, 1.3 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); creatinine, 1.7 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); all others were within normal limits. He was hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV negative. Immunohistochemical testing of lymph node biopsy specimens identified CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype. Fluorescence in situ testing indicated that the tumor was negative for rearrangements of BCL6, BCL2, and C-MYC. A whole-body PET/CT scan showed activity in colonic wall; the largest node was 3.9 cm, and there was evidence of subcutaneous tissue involvement. MRI of the brain showed no evidence of lesions. The man was diagnosed with stage IV disease; his International Prognostic Index was high-intermediate risk, and his ECOG performance stats was 1.
