ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Schuster Reviews Potential Therapeutic Options in Second-Line DLBCL

By Targeted Oncology Staff
targetedonc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing 6 well-tolerated cycles of R-CHOP, a 75-year-old patient with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma showed complete remission on a PET scan. But 1 year later, the disease relapsed. During a Targeted OncologyTM Case-Based Roundtable event, Stephen J. Schuster, MD, Robert and Margarita Louis-Dreyfus professor in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia and...

www.targetedonc.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Vertex Kidney Disease Drug Proves its Worth in Phase II

Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported its Phase II proof-of-concept trial of VX-147 in patients with APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The drug hit a statistically significant and clinically meaningful decrease of 47.6% in the urine protein to creatinine ratio (UPCR) at Week 13 compared to baseline. Based on the data, the company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
targetedonc.com

Part 1: Decision-Making for Third-Line Treatment of Transplant-Ineligible DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed approaches to third-line treatment of transplant-ineligible DLBCL and when to consider CAR T-cell therapy. A 75-year-old man presented with fever, 7-lb unintentional weight loss, and occasional chest pain. He had a history of hypertension, which was medically controlled. A physical examination indicated a tired appearance and a palpable bilateral cervical lymphadenopathy. Laboratory investigations were as follows: lactate dehydrogenase, 300 U/L (280 U/L upper limit); hemoglobin, 10.8 g/dL; bilirubin, 1.3 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); creatinine, 1.7 mg/dL (1.2 mg/dL upper limit); all others were within normal limits. He was hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV negative. Immunohistochemical testing of lymph node biopsy specimens identified CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma [DLBCL] of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype. Fluorescence in situ testing indicated that the tumor was negative for rearrangements of BCL6, BCL2, and C-MYC. A whole-body PET/CT scan showed activity in colonic wall; the largest node was 3.9 cm, and there was evidence of subcutaneous tissue involvement. MRI of the brain showed no evidence of lesions. The man was diagnosed with stage IV disease; his International Prognostic Index was high-intermediate risk, and his ECOG performance stats was 1.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

PARP Inhibitor-Resistant Ovarian Cancer Responds to PARP Plus ATR Inhibitors

Stephanie L. Wethington, MD, MSc, discusses results of a study of olaparib plus ceralasertib for overcoming resistance to PARP inhibition. Stephanie L. Wethington, MD, MSc, director of the Susan L. Burgert M.D. Gynecologic Oncology Survivorship Program and assistant professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses results of a study of olaparib (Lynparza) plus ceralasertib (AZD6738) for overcoming resistance to PARP inhibition.
CANCER
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Rejects Promising New Drug That Prevents Low White Blood Cell Counts in Patients Receiving Chemotherapy

The FDA delivered a blow on Wednesday to the millions of cancer patients who face the prospect of declines in white blood cell counts during chemotherapy — a condition known as chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (CIN) — when it denied approval for a promising new agent that has been under Priority Review: Plinabulin. But the news is not all bad. The agency has asked the manufacturer to provide additional data to support its application, indicating that plinabulin might still play a part in future cancer care.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Non Hodgkin Lymphoma#Pet#Nccn
cancernetwork.com

Presentation: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Switch or Continuation Maintenance Therapy in Solid Tumors: Rationale and Current State

Shilpa Gupta, MD: Hello, I’m Dr. Shilpa Gupta. I’m a GU medical oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. It is a pleasure to join Dr. Jason Brown, a GU medical oncologist at University Hospital also based in Cleveland. They are right across from us. We are really excited to participate in this discussion for the featured article on “Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors as Switch or Continuation Maintenance Therapy in Solid Tumors,” and we’ll discuss the rationale and current state. This paper was published by Dr. Petros Grivas, et al, in 2019. I’ll let Dr. Brown take over from here. Thank you.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Therapy Options for Ovarian Cancer Based on Platinum Sensitivity

Dana Chase, MD, discusses frontline therapy options for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. Dana Chase, MD, a gynecological oncologist with Arizona Oncology, discusses frontline therapy options for patients with advanced ovarian cancer. According to Chase, if a patient recurs within 6 months of her last platinum therapy, they are considered...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Understanding Second-Line Treatment Options for MZL

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: We talked about some of the general treatments that we have for these patients. Looking at the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] guidelines, which everybody uses, a lot of the treatments have impact on payer coverage. They have impact on level of evidence and practice. I know of institutions that directly take the NCCN guidelines and put them into their electronic medical record. Javier, can you comment on some of the regimens from the NCCN guidelines that are utilized for this disease?
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Seeking Alpha

TG Therapeutics plunges after FDA plans meeting to review cancer therapy application

The FDA has notified TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) that it plans to host a meeting of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) in connection with its review of the pending Biologics License Application (BLA)/supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for the combination of ublituximab and Ukoniq (umbralisib) (combination referred to as U2) for the treatment of adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cancernetwork.com

2021 Pipeline Updates: Upcoming Innovations in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

As the year 2021 comes to a close, CancerNetwork® reviews ongoing clinical research and upcoming innovations in the non–small cell lung cancer space. The year 2021 saw the launch of numerous clinical trials in the non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) space, from pathway inhibitors inhibitors to immunotherapy to other technologic innovations. As the year comes to a close, CancerNetwork® highlights ongoing clinical trials in the pipeline featuring novel compounds and technologies as part of a 3-part series on promising ongoing research within the oncology space.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Part 2: Real-World Challenges with CAR T-Cell Therapy in DLBCL

During a live virtual event, Beth A. Christian, MD, discussed real-world challenges of providing timely access to CAR-T cell therapy for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. CASE SUMMARY. A 75-year-old man was diagnosed with stage IV, CD10+, CD20+ diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) of the germinal center B-cell–like subtype....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Characteristics of the MET Exon 14 Skipping Mutation NSCLC Population

Mark A. Socinski, MD, executive medical director at the AdventHealth Cancer Institute and member of the Thoracic Oncology Program in Orlando, Florida, discusses the patient population of the trials targeting MET exon 14 skipping mutations in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The MET exon 14 skipping mutation is a biomarker...
ORLANDO, FL
targetedonc.com

FDA Extends Decision on Pacritinib for Patients With MF and Severe Thrombocytopenia

The FDA has extended the review period of the new drug application for pacritinib as treatment of patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia. The FDA has extended the review period of the new drug application (NDA) for pacritinib as treatment of patients with myelofibrosis and severe thrombocytopenia, defined as a platelet count less than 50x109/L. The new target action date is a February 28, 2022, according to a press release issued by CTI BioPharma Corp.1.
HEALTH
targetedonc.com

Sabari Discusses Treatment Options in NSCLC With PD-L1 Expression

Treatment for a patient with poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma of the lung was the topic of discussion between Joshua K. Sabari, MD and peers during a Case-Based Roundtable. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Joshua K. Sabari, MD, assistant Professor, Department of Medicine , NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center in...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Roundtable Discussion: Rini Reviews Later-Line Immunotherapy and TKI Combinations in Refractory RCC

Based on the case of a man with metastatic renal cell carcinoma, Brian Rini, MD, and peers discussed later-line immunotherapy and tyrosine kinase inhibitor combination therapies. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Brian Rini, MD, Ingram professor of Medicine, chief of Clinical Trials, Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Vanderbilt University Medical...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Implications of the CLEAR Study in mRCC to Clinical Practice

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD: The CLEAR study is a positive phase 3 clinical trial for patients with treatment-naïve metastatic kidney cancer. Based on the results of the CLEAR study, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab received regulatory approval for this treatment population. When we think about postregulatory approval, then there are guideline recommendations. Lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab is a category 1 preferred agent for patients with either favorable intermediate or poor risk, so essentially all the risk categories for RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. Putting that in the broader context of the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, for patients with favorable-risk disease, most of the regimens that have a category 1 designations and for favorable risk in the preferred category are TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor]–I/O [immuno-oncology] combinations, including lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, axitinib plus pembrolizumab, and cabozantinib plus nivolumab. For intermediate and poor-risk patients, regimens that have category 1 preferred designations include the TKI–I/O combinations, including lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, axitinib plus pembrolizumab, cabozantinib plus nivolumab, but also anti CTLA4plus PD-1 with the combination of ipilimumab plus nivolumab. This forms strong evidence for each approach.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

ICU Admission, Oxygen Use Predict Outcomes in Patients With Cancer and COVID-19

Markus Joerger, MD, discussed the outcomes and prognostic factors of patients with cancer won contract COVID-19 in an interview with Targeted Oncology. It is well known that patients with cancer who are infected with COVID-19 have worse outcomes than individuals without cancer. However, questions remain around specific prognostic factors. An...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Niraparib Shows Efficacy in Platinum-Sensitive Ovarian Cancer

Zai Lab has announced new findings from the phase 3 PRIME trial showing efficacy in progression-free survival in patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer. Niraparib (Zejula) demonstrated progression-free survival (PFS) benefit for patients with platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer, according to a press release from Zai Lab Limited.1 The results of the trial investigating niraparib will be presented at an upcoming medical conference.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Mirvetuximab Elicits Responses in More Than 31% of Patients With FRα-High Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer

Top-line results from the phase 3 SORAYA study show promise for mirvetuximab in patients with FRα-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Single-agent mirvetuximab soravtansine (mirvetuximab; IMGN853) has demonstrated clinically meaningful benefit in patients with late receptor alpha (FRα)-high platinum-resistant ovarian cancer who have been previously treated with bevacizumab (Avastin), according to top-line results from the phase 3 SORAYA clinical trial.1.
CANCER
Medscape News

KRAS Mutation Predicts Pembrolizumab Response in NSCLC

KRAS mutation in combination with high PD-L1 expression (≥ 50%) is better than high PD-L1 alone at predicting response to first-line pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic nonsmall cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Why This Matters. Pembrolizumab is a first-line immunotherapy indicated for metastatic NSCLC. PD-L1 expression is used to predict who...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy