Schuster Reviews Potential Therapeutic Options in Second-Line DLBCL

Chung-Han Lee, MD, PhD: The CLEAR study is a positive phase 3 clinical trial for patients with treatment-naïve metastatic kidney cancer. Based on the results of the CLEAR study, the combination of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab received regulatory approval for this treatment population. When we think about postregulatory approval, then there are guideline recommendations. Lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab is a category 1 preferred agent for patients with either favorable intermediate or poor risk, so essentially all the risk categories for RCC [renal cell carcinoma]. Putting that in the broader context of the NCCN [National Comprehensive Cancer Network] Guidelines, for patients with favorable-risk disease, most of the regimens that have a category 1 designations and for favorable risk in the preferred category are TKI [tyrosine kinase inhibitor]–I/O [immuno-oncology] combinations, including lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, axitinib plus pembrolizumab, and cabozantinib plus nivolumab. For intermediate and poor-risk patients, regimens that have category 1 preferred designations include the TKI–I/O combinations, including lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab, axitinib plus pembrolizumab, cabozantinib plus nivolumab, but also anti CTLA4plus PD-1 with the combination of ipilimumab plus nivolumab. This forms strong evidence for each approach.

CANCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO