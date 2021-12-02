“Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” Offers Free Fitness Classes This Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Holiday Challenge Week 3 is in full effect! Maintain, don’t gain this holiday season by participating in the weekly “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” free wellness activities. If you are looking to try a new routine or new activity, look no further! This holiday season, make plans to have fun, eat smart and move more. Join us this Saturday, December 4, 2021. All participants receive a punch card to record each Saturday attended. A completed punch card is eligible for a prize.

The Fitness Lane route begins along the seawall at The Water’s Edge, northbound, towards the American Bank Center with the turnaround just before the barge dock entrance. Walk, jog, run, or bike along the event’s designated 1.5-mile fitness lane (one way). Our community partner, H-E-B, is providing fruit and water for all participants.

In coordination with Victor Betancourt of VFit Productions and the City’s Parks & Recreation Department, the City will offer “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” exercise and wellness events for ages eight and older, of all abilities and skill levels, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at The Water’s Edge, 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard. HIGH Fitness, Zumba, and Yoga will be held at the Islanders Pavilion next to the playground. The class schedule is available online.

Register Online for fitness classes at www.cctexas.com/safefunfit. Class sessions are limited to 30 participants per class. Participants are encouraged to bring their yoga mat and water, as appropriate, for their workout.

The public is also invited to provide feedback and suggestions on “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” by participating in the short online survey https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/5NWBLF2, open now through December 31.

Reasonable accommodations are provided upon request and in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. For assistance or to request a reasonable accommodation, please call 361-826-3460 in advance.

Share your photos with us on social media at

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/SafeFunFit.CCTX/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/safefunfit.cctx/

For more information about Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront, visit www.cctexas.com/safefunfit.