Quintet Attacca to perform 'Holiday Classics with a Twist!' Dec. 6
Daily Herald
1 day ago
On Monday, Dec. 6, the Chamber Music on the Fox season continues with "Winter Winds: Holiday Classics with a Twist!" by Quintet Attacca at 7:30 p.m. at Discovery Church, 200 Prairie St. in Elgin. From "The Nutcracker" and classic Christmas...
When Schaumburg native John Blasucci comes back to town this weekend, he's bringing back a brand-new bag ... er, Christmas show. The longtime Dennis DeYoung Band keyboard player and former Mannheim Steamroller musician is rolling out his fresh holiday production "Luminare" at the newly renovated Des Plaines Theatre Saturday. "I...
Hawthorn Woods is hosting a Hometown Holiday Celebration from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane off Old McHenry Road. Visitors can talk with Santa, snack on individually wrapped cookies and sip self-serve hot cocoa. Attractions include wagon rides, mini-train rides, games, and more. The Stevenson High School Choir will sing carols and the evening will conclude with lighting of the community tree. Donations of new, unwrapped toys for children are encouraged. This outdoor event is free to the Hawthorn Woods community. Social distancing and facial masking will be required during your visit with Santa. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available. Visit https://www.vhw.org/223/Hometown-Holiday.
On Sunday, Dec. 12, the Swedish tradition of Santa Lucia will be observed at Church of the Good Shepherd Evangelical Covenant, 2437 Plainfield Road in Crest Hill, at approximately noon, following the 10:45 a.m. service. The Queen of Light will be portrayed by Abby Price, the daughter of Brad and...
While some children hope to unwrap a new toy for Christmas, others find solace and even joy in receiving a coat to keep them warm. Some Lake County children whose families lack to resources for either have been invited to a special holiday party on Sunday hosted by the Fox Lake-Round Lake Area Rotary Club.
Des Plaines held its annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday evening in Metropolitan Square. Santa Claus was there but kept his distance as a COVID-19 precaution. Children were encouraged to put their letters to Santa in a special mailbox. The Des Plaines Self-Help Closet & Food Pantry accepted donations of nonperishable food,...
