Elgin, IL

Quintet Attacca to perform 'Holiday Classics with a Twist!' Dec. 6

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Dec. 6, the Chamber Music on the Fox season continues with "Winter Winds: Holiday Classics with a Twist!" by Quintet Attacca at 7:30 p.m. at Discovery Church, 200 Prairie St. in Elgin. From "The Nutcracker" and classic Christmas...

