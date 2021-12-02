ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

AP Top Stories December 2nd

Winchester News Gazette
 1 day ago

Here's the latest for Thursday, December 2: Biden renews push for vaccinations; UN locked...

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Washington Times

Kataluna Enriquez: 'Miss' Nevada in name only

One of the first questions pondered in Philosophy 101 is this: "If a tree falls in the woods, and there's no one there to hear it, did it make a noise?". Accordingly, if a transgender "woman" were to win the title of Miss USA on Monday night, would anyone know it? Not immediately, at least, because the live telecast of the annual pageant has been relegated to a virtually unknown cable channel, FYI.
NEVADA STATE
Winchester News Gazette

Biden mourns Michigan school shooting victims

President Joe Biden extended his support and sympathies Tuesday for the families of the southeast Michigan school shooting victims, saying his heart goes out to those "enduring the unimaginable grief of losing a loved one."
MICHIGAN STATE
Winchester News Gazette

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Video released Monday of an 11-hour interview with investigators last July, shows former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo defiantly denied allegations he sexually harassed women and sparred with the lawyers questioning him.
POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

WH: Travel restrictions meant to protect not punish

The White House is defending its decision to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other African nations, insisting the decision was not meant to punish those countries but protect Americans from the new omicron coronavirus variant.
U.S. POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

WH: Omicron variant found in 20 countries, not US

U.S. public health officials said Tuesday the omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in at least 20 countries across the globe, but right now there is no evidence it exists in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Winchester News Gazette

AP Explains: Justices lean toward abortion limits

The Supreme Court's conservative majority on Wednesday signaled it would uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban on abortion and may go much further to overturn the nationwide right to abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Facebook sold ads comparing vaccine to Holocaust

New York (CNN Business) — Facebook has sold ads promoting anti-vaccine messages, comparing the US government's response to Covid-19 to Nazi Germany, casting doubt on the result of the 2020 election, and even pushing political violence. The ads have been run by merchandise companies that have spent hundreds of thousands...
INTERNET
iheart.com

Top Three Takeaways – December 2nd, 2021

Is partisanship the answer? Ask the average person that question regardless of the issue and what's the likely answer going to be? Something just about all of us can agree on, regardless of political persuasion, is that more partisanship isn't generally a good thing. Now, less ubiquitously, there are times I specifically root for partisanship to win out if it means bad policy proposals won't become law. A current example being the so-called "Build Back Better" plan in Congress. Nothing happening with Joe Biden's agenda from here is from better than any of it happening in my book. So, if all Republicans and say, Joe Manchin, can stop it from happening...bring on maximum partisanship for the rest of this Congress. But my purpose for addressing this topic today isn't about anything that may or may not occur in Congress. It's about the potential change of some of the most local elections we have in our communities. School board elections. In this year of an awakening, in which parents across the country and right here in South Florida have become more engaged with school boards than at any time in recent memory, changes to the way we elect school board members are being strongly considered in our state legislature. The bill proposed in the state Senate by Joe Gruters took its first big step towards becoming a potential reality in our state on Tuesday when it passed the Senate Ethics and Rules committee on a party-line vote. The effort to introduce partisan school board races was perhaps appropriately...partisan, with the Republicans voting for it, with Democrats opposing it. Now a lot still has to happen in the state legislature before it's a potential reality, but it's now officially an issue in Florida that will be under serious consideration in January's upcoming legislative session.
POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters.
U.S. POLITICS
Winchester News Gazette

Pelosi: Some justices need lesson on birds & bees

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Supreme Court's deliberation over a Mississippi law presenting the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades, marked a "very dark day."
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Chicago

Lawrence Ligas Of Chicago Becomes Latest Illinois Resident Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Illinois resident has been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Lawrence Ligas of Chicago is facing federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, an parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX40

Facebook: Fake scientist used to spread anti-US propaganda

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — A disinformation network with ties to China used hundreds of fake social media accounts — including one belonging to a fictitious Swiss biologist — to spread an unfounded claim that the U.S. pressured scientists to blame China for the coronavirus, Facebook said Wednesday.
INTERNET
shorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories November 20 P

Here's the Saturday, November 20: Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali; Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot; Northrop Grumman Cygnus departs from Space Station; Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter.
RUSSIA
Winchester News Gazette

AP Top Stories November 20 P

Here’s the Saturday, November 20: Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali; Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot; Northrop Grumman Cygnus departs from Space Station; Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
PORTLAND, IN
shorelinemedia.net

AP Top Stories November 21 P

Here's the Sunday, November 21: Dozens march in Kenosha following Rittenhouse verdict; Police and protesters clash in Brussels COVID rules demo; Sudan military leaders reinstate deposed PM; Vienna residents visit Christmas market before lockdown.
YOUTUBE

