Corpus Christi Public Libraries and Animal Care Services Partner for Animal Shelter Donations

 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – To prepare for colder temperatures during the winter months, Animal Care Services would like to invite the community to donate gently used or new items to keep our pets warm and comfortable for the holidays. Donation items such as blankets, towels, treats, and pet-friendly toys are encouraged.

Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Road, 78415, will be collecting donations during their operation hours: Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In an effort to support our pets and provide the community with more accessible drop-off locations in the City, Corpus Christi Public Libraries are partnering with Animal Care Services by expanding drop-off locations. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, December 23.

“The most worthwhile gift you can give a homeless animal is a home, but if your situation renders that impossible, donating blankets, towels, and nourishment to your local shelter, especially during the winter months, is a very noble act, too,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

Residents are encouraged to drop off donations at any of the five Corpus Christi Public Library locations listed below:

  • La Retama Central Main Library

805 Comanche Street, 78401

Monday 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

  • Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library

1230 Carmel Parkway, 78411

Monday to Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

  • Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Drive, 78414

Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

  • Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive, 78416

Monday to Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

  • Janet F. Harte Public Library

2629 Waldron Road, 78418

Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Chelsea Torres at 361-826-3234 or by email at chelseat2@cctexas.com.

#Animals#Animal Shelter#Charity#Animal Care Services
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

