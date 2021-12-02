Corpus Christi Public Libraries and Animal Care Services Partner for Animal Shelter Donations

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – To prepare for colder temperatures during the winter months, Animal Care Services would like to invite the community to donate gently used or new items to keep our pets warm and comfortable for the holidays. Donation items such as blankets, towels, treats, and pet-friendly toys are encouraged.

Animal Care Services, located at 2626 Holly Road, 78415, will be collecting donations during their operation hours: Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. In an effort to support our pets and provide the community with more accessible drop-off locations in the City, Corpus Christi Public Libraries are partnering with Animal Care Services by expanding drop-off locations. Donations will be accepted until Thursday, December 23.

“The most worthwhile gift you can give a homeless animal is a home, but if your situation renders that impossible, donating blankets, towels, and nourishment to your local shelter, especially during the winter months, is a very noble act, too,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said.

Residents are encouraged to drop off donations at any of the five Corpus Christi Public Library locations listed below:

La Retama Central Main Library

805 Comanche Street, 78401

Monday 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday to Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Anita & W.T. Neyland Public Library

1230 Carmel Parkway, 78411

Monday to Tuesday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday to Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library

5930 Brockhampton Drive, 78414

Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ben F. McDonald Public Library

4044 Greenwood Drive, 78416

Monday to Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Janet F. Harte Public Library

2629 Waldron Road, 78418

Monday to Friday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Public Information Officer Chelsea Torres at 361-826-3234 or by email at chelseat2@cctexas.com.