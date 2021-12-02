Journal Junctions for Dec. 3

Over the last few weeks, the public has learned of various issues regarding the internal administration of the County. One such issue that has come to light is a letter written on my behalf to the County Commission regarding my constitutional and statutory duties, as well as internal control issues regarding the finances of the County. Despite years of back and forth, as well as representations made by employees of the County Commission, these issues remain. I have, over the last few weeks requested a special meeting directly with the County Commission to outline these serious issues, but my requests have not been granted. So, I am going directly to you, the voters, to explain the grave situation our County faces.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO