Berkeley County, WV

Journal Junctions for Dec. 3

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 2 days ago

Lol. I see the TDS Biden lovers are stuck on Jan 6. Let’s subpoena Pelosi under oath. Why won’t she turn over video footage from that day? They blamed Trump for everything for five years, and still are, but Biden is a saint. The only people benefiting from this disaster are...

www.journal-news.net

theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Taco Bell Facing Major Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Nov. 15 to take on a major case involving Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc., which owns over 150 franchises of the fast-food chain nationwide. The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc., which began as a lawsuit from Robyn Morgan, who worked at an Iowa Taco Bell, and it later became a class action against the company. She accused Sundance of not paying her and her co-workers all they were owed.
LAW
Journal & Sunday Journal

Checkbook site offers greater transparency

We know by now the federal infrastructure bill includes approximately $6 billion that should be headed to West Virginia for work on roads, bridges, broadband … actual infrastructure. But that is a lot of money to be tossed into a state that at one time had a bit of a reputation for, well, let’s call it lax oversight.
POLITICS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Paging Auditor McCuskey

Over the last few weeks, the public has learned of various issues regarding the internal administration of the County. One such issue that has come to light is a letter written on my behalf to the County Commission regarding my constitutional and statutory duties, as well as internal control issues regarding the finances of the County. Despite years of back and forth, as well as representations made by employees of the County Commission, these issues remain. I have, over the last few weeks requested a special meeting directly with the County Commission to outline these serious issues, but my requests have not been granted. So, I am going directly to you, the voters, to explain the grave situation our County faces.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Clearing the Static: West Virginia Public Broadcasting deals with challenges

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Public Broadcasting — the organization tasked with “Telling West Virginia’s Story” — faces numerous challenges, but leaders of the organization and the state board overseeing it intend to face those headlong. Butch Antolini, the new interim executive director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting, likened the organization...
CHARLESTON, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Maryland counties joining W.Va.?

Three Maryland counties (Washington, Allegany, and Garrett, also known as Western Maryland) have floated trial balloons with the thought of seceding from Maryland and becoming part of West Virginia. What’s their beef? Maryland’s political power is the in counties not in western Maryland. Thus, Western Maryland has almost no voice...
MARYLAND STATE
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on November Jobs Report

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the November jobs report:. “The November jobs report is further evidence that the Biden Build Back Better agenda is getting Americans back to work. Under President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ leadership, unemployment is down a full two percentage points since the President took office and is at the lowest level since before the pandemic, job growth is years ahead of projections with a record six million jobs created this year and paychecks are surging and taxes are being cut with the Biden Child Tax Credit.
POLITICS
The Center Square

Murphy calls on lawmakers to advance ‘comprehensive’ gun safety legislation

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants lawmakers to advance “comprehensive gun safety” legislation, including initiatives he proposed in April. “Over the past four years, New Jersey has become a national leader on gun safety,” Murphy said in a news release. “We must continue to build on that progress and make our state safer for the over nine million people who call New Jersey home.”
POLITICS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Partnership offers hope for improving West Virginia

Most of us have heard the phrase “Don’t look back, you’re not going that way,” but few in political circles and King Bureaucracy’s court remember to think that way. In fact, much of what has hampered West Virginia’s ability to rise above generations-worth of economic struggle has come from a stubborn clinging to the way things have always been, and a penchant for looking backward through rose-colored glasses.
POLITICS
Journal & Sunday Journal

Memorial illumination planned at Antietam Battlefield

SHARPSBURG, Md. — Tonight, Antietam National Battlefield will host the annual Antietam National Battlefield Memorial Illumination in honor of those soldiers who fell during the Battle of Antietam. The event opens to the public at 6 p.m. and consists of a five-mile driving tour through the park. Held each December,...
SHARPSBURG, MD
Journal & Sunday Journal

DAR holds grave marking

SHEPHERDSTOWN — Pack Horse Ford Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution held a grave making and dedication for deceased Shepherdstown resident and chapter member Jean Donley at Elmwood Cemetery in Shepherdstown on Saturday, Oct. 23. Regent Cindy Nicewarner gave the welcome. The Processional was led by chapter members...
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV
Journal & Sunday Journal

Berkeley County accepts $500,000 to hire additional sheriff’s deputies

MARTINSBURG — A grant accepted by Berkeley County will allow for the hiring of four new deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department. At the Berkeley County Council meeting on Thursday, Grants Administrator Tracey Guilliams, along with County Administrator Alan Davis, explained the COPS grant. “We are accepting the COPS...
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

