San Joaquin Spotlight: Lindsay Fox

The Historical Society of Mendocino County, located in Ukiah, California, is a non-profit that collects, preserves, and shares the diverse history of Mendocino County. On-site is the Toney Archive, which houses their collection, and the Held-Poage Memorial Home. They are currently fundraising to digitize their collection. Contact them for more info at email: [email protected], phone: (707) 462 – 6969, address: 100 S. Dora St. Ukiah, CA 95482. All articles are directly copied from the original articles as they appeared in print in 1921.
After 16 months of marching to the dictates of a pandemic, the San Joaquin Valley was eager to return to the rituals of fall: in-person school, pee-wee soccer, cross-country meets and, most cherished of all, Friday Night Lights. In late August, the boys put on their pads, the cheerleaders honed their halftime routines and the bands rehearsed their battle hymns. Parents and students took seats in the 5,000-watt stadium glow.
The state’s water agency today lambasted groundwater plans drafted by some of California’s largest and most powerful agricultural water suppliers in the San Joaquin Valley, indicating that they fail to protect drinking water supplies from over-pumping. The four large groundwater basins at stake underlie stretches of San Joaquin, Merced, Madera...
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, vets are 45% more likely to start their own business, and one out of 10 small businesses in the U.S. are veteran-owned. For this month's Warriors Spotlight, FOX 25's Adam King introduces you to Roman Combs, who came home...
DescriptionThe goal of The Maddy Report is to encourage a deeper understanding of the issues facing our nation, state and region through a thoughtful, objective, fair and civilized exchange of ideas. Guest: Elaine Howle, CPA, California State Auditor. Length0:24:00. CategoryNews/Public Affairs. Airing. Saturday, December 4 - 11:30pm on CMAC 2.
I’ve always enjoyed outdoor activities like walking, running, and cycling. It is a great way to incorporate fun with physical activity. My exploration has mainly taken place in the San Joaquin Valley, where I have lived almost all of my life. There is a lot of agricultural land and canals...
The Giving Spirit has been an annual feature in The Record during the holiday season for more than two decades. The stories, which run during December, focus on local nonprofit groups and other agencies that help those in need in our community. Over the years, the series has taken on several forms.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio native Ada Vox is once again thrusting into the spotlight to showcase her singing chops in the new Paramount+ competition “Queen of the Universe,” which premieres Dec. 2. No stranger to national singing competitions, Vox -- who made it to the top 10 on American...
A few years ago, Margarette Murakami went to an event that memorialized the Holocaust and other examples of ethnic persecution. A black-and-white photograph hanging on the wall drew her in. It portrayed a young girl during World War II, pale and delicate. Murakami thought it was Anne Frank. “That’s me,”...
TULARE COUNTY – Local residents seem pretty accepting of the three new draft maps for Congressional districts across which Tulare County will be represented. The only problem they had was the inclusion of the state’s fifth largest city, Fresno, in one of the predominantly rural districts. The residents, most of...
Each decade following the U.S. Census, California redraws its voting districts to reflect population changes.
After months of input, the California Citizens Redistricting Commission released drafts of what California's senate and assembly districts — as well as U.S. Congressional districts — could look like for the next 10 years.
...
FRESNO, Calif. — From fertilizer to fuel, fourth-generation California farmer Ryan Jacobsen continues to feel the impacts of the supply chain on his Easton farm which produces raisins and almonds. "It's just this domino effect of what's happening in other countries is affecting us because a lot of the sourcing...
A crew from Strickland Drilling works to drill a 500-foot well on a walnut orchard near Caruthers, CA. The crew says water levels are dropping to an extent and they are backed up on work, but they say there is plenty of water for now.
November 22, 2021 - The 8th Annual Joaquin Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, November 25th at the Joaquin Community Center, (Senior Citizens Center) in downtown Joaquin. Prayer of thanksgiving will be at 10am with serving to follow. This is for anyone who would like to participate. Delivery is...
Thomas James Homes Inc. is expanding to Phoenix. This move comes at a time when the Aliso Viejo, California-based homebuilder filed a $100 million initial public offering in an effort to trade stock on Nasdaq under the symbol TJH. The homebuilder selected Ryan Huffman as its first Arizona division president...
Comments / 0