Good Wednesday evening, everyone. Nick here to start the blog out to cover the short-term forecast. Of course, a new month means Doug will break down the entire month as we continue along. First, we had another mild day across the region under partly to mostly sunny skies today. After temperatures dropped into the upper 40s to start the morning out, we saw highs bounce back into the middle 60s this afternoon. While we did have a frontal boundary to our southeast, it’s falling apart. As it continues to do so, you can see how the southwesterly wind will continue tonight and into Thursday. Up to the north on the surface map, we do have another frontal system that wait until this weekend to roll on in.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO