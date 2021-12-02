ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OPEC and Russia will pump more oil in January despite price plunge

By Mark Thompson, CNN Business
Clayton News Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaudi Arabia, Russia and other leading oil producers have decided to stick with plans to increase supply in January despite a recent plunge in prices driven by fears of a new glut. The agreement was reached Thursday at a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)...

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Don't Worry, We'll Never Run out of Oil

Crude oil is one of the most important resources we have ever discovered. Oil and the many products made from it have literally and figuratively transformed the world beyond all recognition. However, as we are constantly reminded, crude oil is not in infinite supply. After all, it took millions of...
TRAFFIC
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Reserves#Omicron#American#Aaa
investing.com

Oil Down 6th Week in Row Despite Optimism Over OPEC Move

Investing.com - Oil prices fell back on Friday, posting a sixth straight weekly loss, despite OPEC signalling that it was ready to pull back on production at any time if fears over the Omicron continued to hurt demand for energy. After closing lower for five days in six, crude prices...
TRAFFIC
theedgemarkets.com

Saudis raise oil prices for Asia, US despite Omicron's spread

DUBAI/NEW JERSEY (Dec 5): Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia and the US, signalling it sees demand staying strong despite the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The move comes days after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) — a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Houston Chronicle

Oil rallies after OPEC+ takes flexible stance on supply

Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output, with the impact of the omicron Covid-19 variant on demand remaining highly uncertain. West Texas Intermediate climbed above $68 a barrel after closing higher on Thursday following the producer group's decision. OPEC+ agreed...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 93 cents to $66.50 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery rose 80 cents to $69.67 per barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 2 cents to $1.97 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.10 a gallon. January natural gas fell 20 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
api.org

Four Things to Know About Crude Oil and Gasoline Prices

For months, the Biden administration has been in a quandary over elevated gasoline prices – at their highest levels since 2014. Press Secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged White House frustration this week because they believe downticks in crude oil markets haven’t immediately or completely been reflected at fuel pumps. Unfortunately, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Rig Count Unchanged After Crazy Week In Oil Markets

There has been no net change to the number of active drilling rigs in the United States this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count remains at 569—a figure that is 246 up from this time last year. Active rigs are still hundreds less than the 790 active rigs that were drilling in the pre-covid world.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC+ output increase adds to Goldman's bullish oil market view

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said current oil price levels offer 'compelling' opportunities for investors to reposition for an ongoing structural bull market and OPEC's decision to increase output only supports this upbeat view. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
DailyFx

Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule

The price of oil slipped to a fresh weekly low ($62.43) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost production in 2022, but lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) may generate a textbook buy signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory.
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy