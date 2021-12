Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, has opened its second location on Fondren Road at 11251 Fondren Road, Houston. The new clinic opened Nov. 22 at the former Palais Royal location—an 8,300-square-foot space at the intersection of Fondren and West Bellfort Street—with several exam rooms as well as a community room for seniors to connect with fun and safe activities throughout the week, according to a news release from the network.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO