The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (7-5-3) at the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-3-3). SBN Blog: Raw Charge. The Florida Panthers are a top team in the league right now, but the Tampa Bay Lightning are no joke either...(checks notes). Yes, the back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions only have the second best record in the state of Florida right now, but they have not really skipped a beat this season. Steven Stamkos has re-solidified himself as the biggest offensive threat on the team, as he has nine goals and nine assists in 15 games this season, leading the Lightning in goals and points. However, a good thing for the Devils tonight is that the Lightning have not maintained an amazing goal differential this season.

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO