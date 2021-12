LARAMIE, Wyo. (Release) - Thirty-two women were recognized at the University of Wyoming’s sixth annual Own It! Awards ceremony Nov. 15. Sponsored by Wyoming’s Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) and the Wyoming NASA Space Grant Consortium, Own It! strives to recognize women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) at UW. The celebration serves to help increase the visibility of an often-overlooked group in STEM, which can be fundamental in encouraging women to participate in science.

