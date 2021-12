Tulane students are bursting with innovative new ideas, so for enterprise-minded students who are interested in creating and operating a successful business, Pitch Fridays are an amazing opportunity. A program of the Albert Lepage Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the A. B. Freeman School of Business that is sponsored by the Tulane Association of Business Alumni (TABA), the Pitch Fridays competition allows undergraduate and graduate students to present their business ideas to a panel of judges composed of alumni, entrepreneurs and successful businesspeople from various industries.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 DAYS AGO