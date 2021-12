(The Center Square) – Gov. Phil Scott praised the White House’s COVID-19 Winter Action Plan, saying the plan mirrors what Vermont is doing to protect its residents. “President Biden [Thursday] outlined a strong plan to confront COVID-19 that will help the country keep moving forward,” Scott said in a news release. “Like Vermont’s current policies, it strongly prioritizes vaccines, boosters and testing. I share the President’s commitment to progress by prioritizing what we know will work best, which are not the broad restrictions of 2020, because we need to be able to bring Americans and Vermonters along with us 20-plus months into the pandemic.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO