(The Center Square) – A new report by the Common Sense Institute shows how Colorado’s budgetary spending has changed over the past two decades. The free enterprise think tank's report analyzed the annual appropriations reports compiled by staff of the Colorado Joint Budget Committee, a bipartisan group of state lawmakers who write the state’s budget. Those reports detail the cash flows of the state’s general fund and other supplementary accounts, but does not include data from revenue transfers, which lawmakers use to move money between sub-funds.

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO