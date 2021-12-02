Sen. Nass: Voters should have 'no confidence' in Wisconsin Elections Commission

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.

