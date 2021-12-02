ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Nass: Voters should have 'no confidence' in Wisconsin Elections Commission

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – There’s growing support among Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol to do something about the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Wednesday said he’s fed up with the Commission and its response to the questions about last year’s election. “Today’s meeting of the Wisconsin...

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator blames criticism of agency on ‘misunderstanding’ of its function

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s top election official said a lot of the criticism she’s received from Republican state lawmakers is from a lack of understanding about how the Wisconsin Elections Commission actually works. Speaking to Mike Gousha from the Marquette University Law School in a virtual program, commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Voter advocacy groups lay out their recommendations for elections

Voter advocacy groups like Common Cause Wisconsin hope you can have more trust in your elections moving forward. The 2020 elections have been debated almost since the polls closed over a year ago with some arguing they were safe and secure while others claim the pandemic invited people to break the law while submitting their ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a number of the recommendations made by a non-partisan audit of the 2020 elections during its hearing Wednesday. Some of those recommendations included issuing rules on dropbox regulations and whether or not local elections clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballots. Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck says they trust the work of the commission but admit things can always be improved. He suggests automatic voter registration, risk-limiting audits, and poll worker training are some of the aspects that can be looked at.
ELECTIONS
APG of Wisconsin

'Absolutely preposterous': Wisconsin elections commission pushes back on nonpartisan audit

Members of Wisconsin's bipartisan state elections agency sharply criticized a nonpartisan audit of the 2020 election on Wednesday, arguing the report contains several errors. The Republican-ordered audit was released in late October. It found no widespread voter fraud or wrongdoing in the election, but made dozens of recommendations for updating state policies and state laws related to elections. It also alleged the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued several pieces of guidance to local election officials during the COVID-19 pandemic that conflicted with state law. The commission has faced sharp criticism from GOP lawmakers in recent weeks as a result of the audit, including calls for its administrator to resign.
WISCONSIN STATE
thecentersquare.com

Republican lawmakers unimpressed with Gov. Evers’ $134 per-pupil funding

(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol aren’t sure just how far Gov. Tony Evers’ new $110 million for schools in the state will go. The governor on Thursday announced the latest round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security(CARES) Act spending. “This $110 million investment is an...
EDUCATION
spectrumnews1.com

Elections Commission to review findings of audit on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) will meet this week to discuss and review the findings of an audit into how they handled the 2020 elections. The 110-page report by the independent and nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau was released in October, and though it did not find any evidence of widespread fraud, it did identify several issues and areas for improvement.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Sen. Ramthun Wants To Hijack Election

Why in his grandstanding press release calling for cancellation of the Wisconsin presidential election outcome did State Sen. Timothy Ramthun, a Republican from Campbellsport, not offer a single incident of actual voter fraud in his district?. Nothing. Nada. Not a shred of hard evidence. He cites “concerns” of a majority...
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
kjzz.org

Arizona Sen. Boyer discusses decision on not seeking re-election

Arizona state Sen. Paul Boyer, a Republican, is not going to seek re-election to the Legislature. Boyer became one of the most important votes at the Capitol over the past few years, making headlines for his decision to kill a lot of Republican-backed measures, including an effort to hold the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in contempt in February.
ARIZONA STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Republicans reviewing the 2020 election are focused on private grants to Wisconsin cities. Here is what the courts have already said.

MADISON – The issue Assembly Republicans are focused on in their review of the 2020 election has already gone to court three times. The cases did not go well for conservatives. Republicans and conservative groups brought the lawsuits to challenge the ability of Wisconsin cities to accept private funds to help them administer their elections. Local governments across...
WISCONSIN STATE
michiganradio.org

AG opinion says Michigan's redistricting commission shouldn’t have met in secret to discuss voting rights

Michigan’s redistricting commission was wrong to go into a private session last month to discuss voting rights, according to an official legal opinion issued Monday by state Attorney General Dana Nessel. The opinion relates to an October 27 closed-door meeting of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The stated reason...
MICHIGAN STATE
moodyonthemarket.com

Attorney General: Redistricting Commission Meeting Should Have Been Public

From the Associated Press — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state’s redistricting commission should not have held a private meeting to discuss memos related to racially polarized voting and the federal Voting Rights Act’s requirement that people be able to elect minority candidates. The panel called the controversial closed session with its lawyer October 27, after Detroit residents criticized the members for drawing no majority-Black districts. Nessel, in a legal opinion Monday, said the commission presumably was conducting business that should’ve been done in an open meeting. The panel’s spokesman says the commission respects her opinion and will discuss it transparently at the next meeting.
DETROIT, MI
thecentersquare.com

Michigan redistricting committee won't release legal memos

(The Center Square) – On a 7-5 vote, the Michigan Independent Citizen’s Redistricting Commission (MICRC) chose to preserve attorney-client privilege and continue hiding memos discussed in a controversial October closed-door session. It’s still unclear what commissioners discussed. More than a month later, Michiganders still don’t have answers from a commission...
MICHIGAN STATE
thecentersquare.com

2020 election attorneys sanctioned $175,250

(The Center Square) – A federal judge on Thursday ordered Attorney Sidney Powell and eight other lawyers who unsuccessfully challenged Michigan's 2020 election to pay $175,250 in legal fees. The decision awards $153,285.62 to Detroit and $21,964.75 to the state of Michigan. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker of Michigan's Eastern...
CONGRESS & COURTS
seehafernews.com

State Supreme Court Sides With Republicans On Redistricting Maps

The Wisconsin Supreme Court says it will make as few changes as possible to the redistricting maps drawn up by Republicans. The new maps will look a lot like the ones enacted in 2010 after Tuesday’s four-to-three vote. Democrats say the existing maps are so heavily-altered in favor of Republicans...
