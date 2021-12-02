MnDOT holding another snowplow naming contest

State of Minnesota, by its Commissioner of Transportation, Petitioner,. vs. Michael Hendrickson, et al. You, and each of you, are hereby notified that on February 22, 2022, at 2:20 pm., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, before Judge Darci J. Bentz, via remote hearing, from the Courthouse at Jackson, Jackson County, Minnesota, the above named petitioner will present to the above named Court a petition now on file herein for the condemnation of certain lands for trunk highway purposes. You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Instructions for attending the remote hearing may be obtained from Jackson County Court Administration. A copy of said petition is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO