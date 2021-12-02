ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MnDOT holding another snowplow naming contest

By Learfield Wire Service
 4 days ago

(St. Paul, MN) -- For the second year in a row, MnDOT is hosting a "name a snowplow" contest. Now through December...

willmarradio.com

Willmar City Council to consider apartment tax break, grant for hockey rink and amphitheater

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council Monday will consider a tax break for the developer who wants to build an apartment building next to the downtown Kwik Trip. Block 25 Lofts LLC wants help from the city as they clean up contaminated soil left over from an old gas station and dry cleaning business, and the city will consider approving a tax increment financing district for Block 25 Lofts.
WILLMAR, MN
willmarradio.com

MnDot wraps up construction projects in this area for the year

(Willmar MN-) The Minnesota Department of Transportation 2021 construction program has concluded in District 8. District 8 encompasses twelve counties in southwest Minnesota: Chippewa, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Yellow Medicine. “We had a good construction season; the weather cooperated, and most...
WILLMAR, MN
The Bedford Citizen

Davis, Lane Students to Suggest Names for Town’s Snowplows

“Eye of the Tiger.” “Yo, Bro, No Snow.” “Blizzard Wizard.” “Br-rito.”. These are among the names selected by the Vermont Agency of Transportation from suggestions by schoolchildren to name individual snowplows in their communities. Now Bedford hopes to capitalize on the idea. Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad told the School...
BEDFORD, MA
willmarradio.com

Walz Announces 1 Million More At-Home COVID Tests, More Boosters

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz says the state is getting another one million COVID-19 at-home tests and more booster shots. The rapid antigen test kits will go to schools and child care providers to distribute directly to Minnesota families before the end of the year. These are the second batch of at-home tests allocated to schools. Minnesota health officials will also offer boosters at several state-run vaccine clinics and COVID shots at around 35 clinics for students ages five to 11. Walz says this is another step to make COVID vaccinations and testing options as convenient as possible for Minnesotans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jackson County Pilot

MNDOT Condemnation vs. Hendrickson

State of Minnesota, by its Commissioner of Transportation, Petitioner,. vs. Michael Hendrickson, et al. You, and each of you, are hereby notified that on February 22, 2022, at 2:20 pm., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, before Judge Darci J. Bentz, via remote hearing, from the Courthouse at Jackson, Jackson County, Minnesota, the above named petitioner will present to the above named Court a petition now on file herein for the condemnation of certain lands for trunk highway purposes. You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Instructions for attending the remote hearing may be obtained from Jackson County Court Administration. A copy of said petition is attached hereto and incorporated herein.
MINNESOTA STATE
Only In Minnesota

There Is An Entire Historic Christmas Village In Minnesota And It’s Absolutely Delightful

Minnesota is full of delightful holiday events! Not only are there fun holiday light shows like the famous Bentleyville. There are also Christmas trains, Christmas markets, and more – including the attraction we want to suggest to you today. The Dakota City Heritage Village is a year-round attraction that becomes extra special for the holiday […] The post There Is An Entire Historic Christmas Village In Minnesota And It’s Absolutely Delightful appeared first on Only In Your State.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Military, police and first responders' coffee Monday in Willmar

(Willmar MN-) Monday is another of the twice-a-month coffee gatherings for veterans at the Willmar Community Center. The informal meetings are a chance to talk with others who have served our country both in times of war and peace. Organizer and Vietnam War Vet Ron Mackedanz says sometimes it's good to just talk...
WILLMAR, MN
22 WSBT

Michigan needs snowplow drivers

It’s a shortage that has Michigan drivers concerned-- a lack of snowplow drivers. With winter weather quickly approaching, the need for drivers is dire. WSBT 22's Leo Goldman spoke with the Michigan Department of Transportation about how they're going to tackle the issue. Watch his report in the video above.
MICHIGAN STATE
willmarradio.com

Close Contact of Minnesotan With Omicron Variant Tests Positive For COVID

(St. Paul, MN) -- State health officials are confirming Minnesota's first case of the omicron COVID-19 variant in a vaccinated Hennepin County man. Kris Ehresmann with the Minnesota Department of Health says a close contact of that person in Minnesota tested positive for COVID -- but they don't know yet whether it's omicron. She says one close contact tested positive on a rapid test, and so we have not been able to do further confirmation. They're tracing for possible COVID omicron infections among a "circle of contacts," but Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm indicates it's not possible to identify everyone. It is suspected that the transmission happened when the man attended a convention in New York City.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota DNR Lifting Ban On Farmed Deer Movement

(Undated) -- The Minnesota D-N-R is lifting its temporary ban on the movement of farmed deer in the state. The emergency rule issued on October 11th will be rescinded on Monday. Officials say the rule was aimed at preventing the spread of chronic wasting disease and protecting the health of Minnesota's wild deer. It was put in place after the D-N-R learned 387 CWD-positive deer from a farm in Wisconsin were shipped to Minnesota and six other states. Investigators say they cannot fully determine the risk the Wisconsin deer pose to Minnesota's wild and farmed population due to gaps in data and loss of records in other states.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Friday's COVID Update

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Friday reported another 62 COVID-19-related deaths. 4 victims were from Stearns County, ranging in age from the early 50s to the late 90s, a Swift County victim in their late 80s and Chippewa and Meeker county residents both in their late 70s. The MDH reported 5685 additional cases of coronavirus...there were 197 in Stearns County, 49 in Kandiyohi, 23 in Meeker, 15 in Renville, 8 in Chippewa and 6 in Swift and 5 in Pope County.
PUBLIC HEALTH
willmarradio.com

CNN Worker Withdraws Protest Lawsuit Against Minnesota State Patrol

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A C-N-N security officer is withdrawing his lawsuit against the Minnesota State Patrol, which alleged they targeted him for being black and illegally arrested him during the George Floyd riots. Michael Cooper was jailed for nearly 20 hours on allegations of violating curfew -- which didn't apply to the media -- and illegal possession of a gun, but the suit says no charges were ever filed. Cooper still can re-file the lawsuit within the six-year statute of limitations.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

St. Paul School Board votes to close 6 schools

(St. Paul MN-) After weeks of meetings — some filled with passion and emotional testimony from parents and students — the St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education voted in favor to close six schools. District officials say this plan, called Envision SPPS, would allow them to better use their...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Jackson County Pilot

MNDOT Condemnation vs. Zishka

State of Minnesota, by its Commissioner of Transportation, Petitioner,. You, and each of you, are hereby notified that on February 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm., or as soon thereafter as counsel can be heard, before Judge Darci J. Bentz, via remote hearing, from the Courthouse at Jackson, Jackson County, Minnesota, the above named petitioner will present to the above named Court a petition now on file herein for the condemnation of certain lands for trunk highway purposes. You are notified this matter is set for a remote hearing. This hearing will not be in person at the courthouse. Instructions for attending the remote hearing may be obtained from Jackson County Court Administration. A copy of said petition is attached hereto and incorporated herein.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Teen wins $100,000 college scholarship for getting COVID-19 vaccine

(St. Paul, MN) -- A teen from Plymouth is the winner of the first 100-thousand-dollar Minnesota college scholarship drawing for the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign. Sixteen-year-old Kaitlyn Knutson says she got vaccinated because it allows her to be with her friends and family without having to really worry about COVID as much as before. Through the campaign, all Minnesotans 12 to 17 years old who have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series can have a chance to win a 100-thousand-dollar Minnesota College Scholarship. Three more drawings will take place over the next month.
PLYMOUTH, MN
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Meeting Storm and Frosty the Snowplow

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a little bit of winter weather on the way Friday, VTrans crews will be out in their plow trucks. And that includes Robbie Purdue and Kevin Ramirez. Purdue, a transportation operations technician, has been working for VTrans for nine years and is in charge of...
MONTPELIER, VT

