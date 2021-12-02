$100K Bail For Suspected Rochester Catalytic Converter Bandit

The BCA is often called to assist in the investigation of a suspicious death. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is also believed to be involved in the investigation. Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

STEWARTVILLE, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO