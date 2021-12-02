ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

$100K Bail For Suspected Rochester Catalytic Converter Bandit

By Andy Brownell
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Bail has been set at $100,000 for a Dodge Center man suspected of a large portion of the catalytic converter thefts that occurred in the Rochester area in recent months. 36-year-old Shawn...

Quick Country 96.5

Jury Seated To Hear Kim Potter Trial

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Jury selection has wrapped up in the manslaughter trial of ex-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter. Opening statements are scheduled for Wednesday. Potter is expected to testify during the trial, which is being televised. She is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree manslaughter in the shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Police Presence Reported In Stewartville

The BCA is often called to assist in the investigation of a suspicious death. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is also believed to be involved in the investigation. Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Woman Falls Victim To ‘Geek Squad’ Scam

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest scams reported to the Rochester Police Department is one that involved the well-known Best Buy Geek Squad. RPD Capt. Casey Moilanen says a 69-year-old Rochester woman who needed some technical assistance decided to do what most people do - she “googled” for help.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester’s 18th Annual Shop With A Cop Event Is This Weekend

"Our goal is to brighten the holidays for families in need while promoting positive relationships between police officers and area youth." Rochester Police Cheif Jim Franklin. Don't panic if you see a huge law enforcement presence at Walmart this weekend. The Rochester Police Department just announced their annual Shop with a Cop event will be held on Saturday and more than 50 law enforcement officers participating.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

High Speed Chase Begins In Stewartville, Ends On Dead-End Street

Stewartville, MN (KROC AM News) - A high-speed police chase that began in Stewartville ended a few miles later when the pursued driver made the mistake of turning onto a dead-end road. The pursuit began on Main St around 8:15 pm Wednesday when an Olmsted County deputy tried to pull...
STEWARTVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Fires Gun During Violent Domestic Assault

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man is accused of beating and choking his girlfriend and threatening to shoot the woman. And the woman says he even fired a round inside her residence during the violent incident that happened last Saturday. Officers were called to the residence around...
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Arrested Following Shooting and Chase in Western WI

Galesville, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have reported the arrest of a Rochester man following a high-speed chase last weekend. A news release issued Monday by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded Saturday night to a 911 call from a rural home near Galesville, Wisconsin from a person reporting a restraining order violation. The caller alleged 36-year-old Jeremy Martin had made threats involving arson and explosive devices and tried to forcibly enter the house while the caller was talking to the law enforcement dispatcher. The news release says the caller responded by firing a shot from a handgun, which apparently prompted the would-be intruder to flee.
WISCONSIN STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Man Killed After Being Hit By Tree In Rural Olmsted County

Pleasant Grove, MN (KROC AM News) - A man was killed Wednesday after a tree fell on him in rural Olmsted County. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. James Schueller says a 911 call was received around 3:00 pm from a farm in the 3500 block of 110th St SE in Pleasant Grove Township.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Three Hurt In Head-On Wreck In Dodge County

Kasson, MN (KROC AM News) - A Hayfield teenager was seriously hurt in a traffic crash in rural Dodge County Monday. Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says the head-on accident happened around 5:30 pm on 250th Ave (County Road 13) at approximately 685th Street in Canisteo Township. The site is several miles south of Kasson.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Quick Country 96.5

Jury Selection For Rochester Man’s Murder Trial is Underway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The process of seating the jury for a Rochester man's murder trial began this morning at the Olmsted County Courthouse. 32-year-old Muhidin Omar Abukar is one of the two men charged with the execution-style murder of 28-year-old Garad Roble. He was found shot to death the morning of March 5th, 2019 along a rural southeast Rochester road just east of the Shoppes on Maine complex.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota School Bus Broadsided By Van

Hermantown, MN (KROC AM News) - The driver of a school bus is being blamed for causing a traffic crash in northeast Minnesota Tuesday. The crash happened near Hermantown around 5:30 pm. The State Patrol says the bus was crossing Highway 53 when it was hit broadside by a cargo...
HERMANTOWN, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Man Charged $900 For Returning Rental Car to Wrong Terminal in Minnesota

Talk about Minnesota...NOT nice! A recent traveler was charged a $900 fee for returning his rental car to the wrong location. I've rented a LOT of cars when traveling, and while the prices have varied depending on the location and time of year we're renting, I've never seen a fee that's as high as this guy's fee-- and it happened right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Three More Deadly Wrecks In Minnesota; One Was In Winona County

Dresbach, MN (KROC AM News) - The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three fatal traffic wrecks that occurred on Monday. One happened in Winona County. The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting three fatal traffic wrecks that occurred on Monday. One happened in Winona County. The State Patrol says a car driven by a La Crosse man crossed the median of I-90 near Dresbach around 8:00 pm. The State Patrol says the man’s vehicle then rolled in the eastbound lanes and the driver “exited the vehicle” and was struck by an oncoming car and killed. He was identified as 37-year-old Laval Robinson of La Crosse. Two 18-year-old females from La Crosse were in the other vehicle. They were not hurt.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Chatfield Man Injured in Rollover Crash Along Highway 30

Chatfield, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Chatfield man was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital this morning following a single-vehicle crash. The State Patrol says 61-year-old George Rogers was alone in his pickup when it crashed into a ditch and rolled just after 7:20 AM. The crash occurred along Highway 30 near where it crosses the North Branch of the Root River about 5 miles west of Chatfield.
CHATFIELD, MN

